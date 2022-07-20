MLB All-Star Game 2022: Giancarlo Stanton comes 'full circle' as MVP

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO