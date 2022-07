MADISON - A Norfolk man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen. According to the Norfolk Daily News’ Austin Svehla, 30-year-old DeShawn Gleaton Jr. was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in May and on Wednesday, District Judge James Kube sentenced Gleaton to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus to 25 to 30 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 40 to 50 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony and one to two years for tampering with a witness. Gleaton's total sentence includes the life term plus 66 to 82 years.

