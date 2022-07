Sometimes it is necessary to clean the charging port on your iPhone if you have been experiencing problems charging your phone or synchronizing it with your computer using a wired connection. If you have been experiencing problems charging your iPhone your iPhone’s charging port may be clogged with a little fluff or dirt and require a clean. Any long-term iPhone owner will know that sometimes fluff or lint from your pockets and clothes can sometimes work its way into the charging port requiring careful removal.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO