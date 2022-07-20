Failed 'romantic plan' leads to 5-hour standoff, arrest

A man was arrested Wednesday after an hours-long disturbance that sent SWAT and other Lee County Sheriff's Office units into a North Fort Myers neighborhood.

Deputies charged Conner Hawk with firing a weapon in public or on residential property, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and culpable negligence.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 Wednesday morning, deputies originally responded to a verbal disturbance between Hawk and two women at a home on Coon Rd., just south of Bayshore Rd.

When deputies spoke with Hawk, he claimed there was a "romantic plan" between the two women and Hawk that the women no longer wanted.

The deputies handled that initial situation and the women left the scene.

After deputies left, LCSO said it got another call from Hawk - who was making suicidal comments based on his night not going as planned. Hawk also stated that he wanted to be killed by law enforcement.

Deputies went back to the house. While they were getting ready to interact with Hawk, Hawk fired one round through his glass front door toward the deputies and toward neighboring homes.

The SWAT Team, North District Criminal Investigations Division, drone operators, Mobile Command Center, Hostage Negotiation Team and Bomb Squad all responded to the scene.

WFTX Drones were repeatedly launched to canvas the immediate area.

Hawk barricaded himself in his home and refused to surrender for five hours of negotiations. Finally, Hawk gave himself up to deputies without incident or injury.

Neighbors reported hearing sirens and seeing police lights as early as 4 a.m.

"Our neighborhood is super-quiet," said one woman. "We were really surprised to see all these police everywhere."