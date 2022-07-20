ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Failed 'romantic plan' leads to 5-hour standoff, arrest

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfCNd_0gm2hnWu00

A man was arrested Wednesday after an hours-long disturbance that sent SWAT and other Lee County Sheriff's Office units into a North Fort Myers neighborhood.

Deputies charged Conner Hawk with firing a weapon in public or on residential property, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and culpable negligence.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 Wednesday morning, deputies originally responded to a verbal disturbance between Hawk and two women at a home on Coon Rd., just south of Bayshore Rd.

When deputies spoke with Hawk, he claimed there was a "romantic plan" between the two women and Hawk that the women no longer wanted.

The deputies handled that initial situation and the women left the scene.

After deputies left, LCSO said it got another call from Hawk - who was making suicidal comments based on his night not going as planned. Hawk also stated that he wanted to be killed by law enforcement.

Deputies went back to the house. While they were getting ready to interact with Hawk, Hawk fired one round through his glass front door toward the deputies and toward neighboring homes.

The SWAT Team, North District Criminal Investigations Division, drone operators, Mobile Command Center, Hostage Negotiation Team and Bomb Squad all responded to the scene.

WFTX
Drones were repeatedly launched to canvas the immediate area.

Hawk barricaded himself in his home and refused to surrender for five hours of negotiations. Finally, Hawk gave himself up to deputies without incident or injury.

Neighbors reported hearing sirens and seeing police lights as early as 4 a.m.

"Our neighborhood is super-quiet," said one woman. "We were really surprised to see all these police everywhere."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 4 WFTX

Convicted Naples man sentenced to 10 years for possession and firing a firearm

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm as a convicted felon. On January 2, 2020, Gregory Kanaris, 37, was seen pulling a gun out of his pants then firing a shot in the air. When the witness saw Kanaris fire the shot, the witness ran back inside and contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets. On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested, accused of being a suspected drug dealer

A 69-year-old North Naples man was arrested after Collier deputies say they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in his home. William “Bill” Jones faces more than a dozen charges including five counts of fentanyl trafficking 28 grams or more, four counts of cocaine trafficking 28 grams or 200 grams and one count of trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Squad#Swat Team#Law Enforcement#Lcso#Mobile Command Center
santivachronicle.com

Two Men Charged With Battery Against Employer

Two employees were arrested last week for attacking their employer after one of them was fired. Brett and Jeffrey Baldassarre of Sanibel were charged with battery on Friday, July 15 and released the next day from the Lee County Jail on $1,500 bond each. MacKenzie Antoch of Cape Coral was...
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX 4 WFTX

Three women arrested for stealing over $1000 in perfume

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing over $1000 in perfume from two Ulta stores according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Latoya Wright, Andrea Hold, and Shaquanza Mays stole first from the Ulta located in the Gulf Coast Town Center. Afterwards, they stole from the Ulta located on Mediterranean Drive.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Father, son arrested for squatting in a Naples home

A father and son were arrested for trespassing in an unoccupied home in Naples on Thursday. David Benson, 52, and Adam Benson, 25, were arrested and charged with trespassing in a structure or conveyance. According to Naples Police Dispatch, a woman said she walked into her home and saw two...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man caught with AK-47, meth, and fentanyl sentenced to 12 years

A Fort Myers man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for multiple crimes after pleading guilty in March 2022. According to reports from the Department of Justice, Herman Fleming, 29, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Thursday. Charges include possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and supervised release violations.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Kitten dropped from moving vehicle, hit by passing car

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty that took place on Golden Gate Blvd. Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a woman told deputies she was driving in front of an older-model, white SUV when she witnessed a black kitten dropped from the passenger-side window.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy