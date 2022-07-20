ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler meal prep business set to expand to Whitehouse

By Jessica T. Payne jpayne@tylerpaper.com
Cover picture for the articleA Tyler meal prep business that opened its doors in January is on schedule to expand to Whitehouse early next month. Meal Prep Guy 903 (MPG903), owned by two-time winner of the Arnold USA Powerlifting Championships J.P. Carroll, offers fresh, affordable pre-made grab-and-go and heat-and-eat meals. Carroll said the...

