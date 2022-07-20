ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dara O’Shea signs new West Brom contract

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxBDj_0gm2gWwI00

Dara O’Shea has signed a new deal at West Brom which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old Albion academy product made his first-team debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 66 appearances for the club.

The defender’s performances have also earned him 12 international caps for Republic of Ireland and he cannot wait for the new season to begin.

He told West Brom’s website: “I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started. I know I’m not the only one.

“The lads have all worked tirelessly throughout pre-season and now we’re counting down the days for the new season to get under way.

“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aston Villa striker Wesley joins Levante on season-long loan

Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined relegated Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal. The 25-year-old, a £22million signing from Club Brugge in June 2019, spent last season at Internacional in his native Brazil and will play in Spain’s Segunda Division for the 2022-23 campaign. A statement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara O'shea
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Brom#New Deal#Republic Of Ireland#Uk#Albion Academy
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

US climate envoy John Kerry sends warning to UK’s next prime minister

US climate envoy John Kerry has issued a warning to the next prime minister that the commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 cannot be compromised. While both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson, are committed to the net-zero target some Government climate policies came in for questioning among the Tory contenders in the early stages of the contest.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Ukrainians have called for continued support for their country in a rally

Ukrainians have called for continued support for their country amid warnings that the Russian invasion of the state is not over. Several hundred Ukrainians and supporters waving Ukrainian flags and banners set off the Custom House Square in Belfast on Sunday afternoon. They marched through Belfast city centre chanting messages...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Arc next for Pyledriver – and world could be his oyster after that

Willie Muir will plot a course that could include a trip to the Breeders’ Cup with impressive King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Pyledriver. On Sunday, the Lambourn handler, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, confirmed that the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on October 2 will be the five-year-old’s next target, with the Japan Cup and the Hong Kong Vase also under consideration.
ANIMALS
newschain

Gareth Bale scores first LAFC goal in victory over Sporting Kansas City

Gareth Bale opened his Major League Soccer goals account when he struck from the bench in his second appearance for new club Los Angeles FC. The 33-year-old Wales international, who joined LAFC last month following the end of his nine-year stay at Real Madrid, found the back of the net for the first time in a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening.
KANSAS CITY, KS
newschain

Folkestone becomes new ‘hotspot of holiday hell’ as disruption at Dover clears

Disruption at the Port of Dover has cleared with traffic said to be “flowing normally” but travellers are now facing lengthy delays at Folkestone and the Eurotunnel. The AA branded Folkestone the new “hotspot of holiday hell”, after two days of disruption at Dover saw thousands stuck in traffic jams as they awaited the beginning of their summer getaway.
WORLD
newschain

In Pictures: Sand and sprockets as steampunk fans descend on Whitby

Swimsuits, caps and sunglasses made way for satin gowns, top hats and goggles at Whitby this weekend as the town played host to a steampunk convention. Hundreds of dramatically dressed fans of the genre descended on the North Yorkshire coastal resort for the bi-annual Whitby Steampunk Weekend, one of the largest in the UK.
FESTIVAL
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy