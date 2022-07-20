ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander happy with the firepower at his disposal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLt7F_0gm2f3hv00

Graham Alexander is happy with the firepower at his disposal as Motherwell prepare to start their European campaign amid the likely absence of talismanic striker Kevin van Veen.

The Dutchman and former Hibernian defender Paul McGinn missed Saturday’s 1-0 friendly win over Partick Thistle with knocks and had not returned to training before Alexander met the media on Wednesday morning.

Although both will be assessed before Sligo Rovers visit Fir Park on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, Alexander admitted it would be a “bonus” if they made the game.

Van Veen was a key player for Motherwell last season, especially after Tony Watt left for Dundee United in January, and Alexander has since allowed attackers Kaiyne Woolery, Jordan Roberts and Justin Amaluzor to move on.

“We have lost a couple of players but, not being disrespectful, we were comfortable with certain players moving on, because we felt we needed to trim the squad and redefine it a little bit,” he said.

“We have only brought three players in so far – Paul McGinn, Blair Spittal and Josh Morris – but these are proven performers.

“Blair Spittal and Josh Morris are proven attacking midfielders who can score goals. Josh has scored goals in the previous two times that I managed him and Blair Spittal had a good goalscoring season last season.

“It’s not a case of replacing like for like, different players and different attributes, but certainly proven goalscorers.

“We feel we have other players in the squad, people like Connor Shields, Joe Efford, Ross Tierney, Callum Slattery, Sean Goss, where we expect them to improve on their goalscoring from last season, and they have the ability to do that. So we have to give them the opportunities to prove that’s the case.

“I’m confident we have enough goalscoring threats in our squad to score the amount of goals that we did last season. If you took away penalties, we were the fourth-top goalscorers in the league.

“The improvements we feel we have to make are on the defensive side of it and not concede as many goals as we did. We have done a lot of work on that. I feel we have the players that can help us improve that aspect.

“I feel we have the players to win games now but we are always on the lookout to try and improve the squad.”

The Thistle game was one of only two friendlies Motherwell have had, the other being a training-ground game in Austria.

But Alexander is confident his side are as prepared as they can be to face a Sligo side who sit fifth in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland table after 23 games and beat Bala Town on penalties in the first qualifying round last week.

“Certainly at the start of the season your freshness can be an advantage, or being in your stride can be an advantage,” Alexander said.

“What we have got to do is focus on how we prepare and not getting any excuses ready. We are ready to go into a game of football, we are physically ready and tactically ready. Mentally the players are ready for this challenge.

“Sligo are a good footballing team, they can be expansive, they have got the right players in the right positions to be a successful team.

“The harder the challenge for us, I think the better we perform. We are expecting a tough game but the biggest aim for us is to make sure they have a tough game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aston Villa striker Wesley joins Levante on season-long loan

Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined relegated Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal. The 25-year-old, a £22million signing from Club Brugge in June 2019, spent last season at Internacional in his native Brazil and will play in Spain’s Segunda Division for the 2022-23 campaign. A statement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Callum Davidson rues St Johnstone’s second-half display in Ayr win

Callum Davidson rued a disappointing second-half performance as St Johnstone failed to get the goals against Ayr that might have kept them alive in the Premier Sports Cup. Saints’ hopes of progressing were already remote after costly draws against Annan and Queen of the South left them needing an unlikely sequence of results on the final matchday.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mcginn
Person
Blair Spittal
Person
Callum Slattery
Person
Sean Goss
Person
Graham Alexander
Person
Kevin Van Veen
Person
Kaiyne Woolery
Person
Tony Watt
Person
Connor Shields
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherwell#League Of Ireland#European#Hibernian#Sligo Rovers
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

US climate envoy John Kerry sends warning to UK’s next prime minister

US climate envoy John Kerry has issued a warning to the next prime minister that the commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 cannot be compromised. While both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson, are committed to the net-zero target some Government climate policies came in for questioning among the Tory contenders in the early stages of the contest.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Arc next for Pyledriver – and world could be his oyster after that

Willie Muir will plot a course that could include a trip to the Breeders’ Cup with impressive King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Pyledriver. On Sunday, the Lambourn handler, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, confirmed that the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on October 2 will be the five-year-old’s next target, with the Japan Cup and the Hong Kong Vase also under consideration.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Biden feeling ‘much better’ but Covid symptoms persist

US President Joe Biden is feeling “much, much better” after testing positive for coronavirus, the White House said, confirming the 79-year-old is infected with a highly contagious variant spreading throughout the country. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator, told Face The Nation on CBS on...
POTUS
newschain

In Pictures: Sand and sprockets as steampunk fans descend on Whitby

Swimsuits, caps and sunglasses made way for satin gowns, top hats and goggles at Whitby this weekend as the town played host to a steampunk convention. Hundreds of dramatically dressed fans of the genre descended on the North Yorkshire coastal resort for the bi-annual Whitby Steampunk Weekend, one of the largest in the UK.
FESTIVAL
newschain

Folkestone becomes new ‘hotspot of holiday hell’ as disruption at Dover clears

Disruption at the Port of Dover has cleared with traffic said to be “flowing normally” but travellers are now facing lengthy delays at Folkestone and the Eurotunnel. The AA branded Folkestone the new “hotspot of holiday hell”, after two days of disruption at Dover saw thousands stuck in traffic jams as they awaited the beginning of their summer getaway.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy