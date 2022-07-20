ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond City jail inmate yet to be charged after allegedly assaulting female deputy

By Allie Barefoot
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NQ9l_0gm2ezPf00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Nearly two weeks after Sakeem Jamar Bell allegedly assaulted Deputy S. Cole inside the Richmond City Justice Center- charges have yet to be made. City of Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving has also not publicly commented on the incident. Now a Richmond City Councilmember wants answers.

“I think if she’s got nothing to hide and if she wants some help or needs some help, she would show up and tell us exactly what is going on,” said Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammel.

Bell’s attorney told 8News that his client was sent to Central State Hospital , a mental institution in Dinwiddie, with no charges.

8News legal analyst Russ Stone has a few answers as to why no charges have been made yet.

“It may be that the government just feels they have some additional time, ‘There’s no reason to rush anything because he is not going anywhere for the time being. We can place our charges at a later date.’ That’s possible, but again, it is speculation,” Stone said.

To read more about the questions regarding the alleged assault on July 7, click BELOW :

Richmond Councilmember: Sheriff should answer to jail inmate assault on deputy Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
WSAZ

Name released in fatal crash

John Tooson is accused of killing two sisters at a home in Ashland. Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021. Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021.
ASHLAND, VA
WAVY News 10

Felon convicted on drug and firearm charges for 2020 road rage shooting in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester County man faces life in prison after being convicted of drug and firearm charges related to a 2020 road rage shooting. Court documents show that 37-year-old Nathan DeAlbert Mattocks is a previously convicted felon and was arrested on August 5, 2020 after officers received a call that a man was shooting at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Hickory Fork Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Shooting in Richmond leaves five hurt Saturday night

(RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Richmond Police is investigating a shooting that left five people hurt Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to an area on Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting at 11:24 P.M. and found five men with gunshot wounds. Two of them were taken...
RICHMOND, VA
WTKR News 3

5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting. "Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Jail#Violent Crime#Central State Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – July 15-21, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco products, filing a false police report, and other state criminal violations at a convenience store July 15 at 2:40 a.m. 5000 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTVR CBS 6

SUV driver hits GRTC Pulse bus; 6 passengers hurt

RICHMOND, Va. — Several passengers were hurt after a wreck involving a GRTC Pulse bus in Richmond Saturday morning. Officers were called to East Broad and Lombardy streets around 10:15 a.m. That is where an SUV trying to make a left turn hit a Pulse bus, according to police.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Jeep crashes into concrete pole in Chesterfield, no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Jeep Cherokee sustained major damage after the driver hit a concrete pole off of Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the crash took place on the 700 block of Sturgis Drive, near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road. Chesterfield Police, Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Database details Richmond police response to 2020 protests

RICHMOND, Va. — Bodycam videos, police reports and other materials connected to the city of Richmond's aggressive response to protesters in June 2020 have been made public through the Library of Virginia. The database that went live recently is part of a legal settlement between the city and plaintiffs...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Daycare bus crashes near Richmond Raceway in Henrico with nine children inside, injuries reported

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police have reported an accident involving a daycare bus on Thursday afternoon. Minor injuries have been reported. Henrico Police responded to a reported crash involving a bus at approximately 3:17 p.m. According to police, a private daycare bus traveled off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Pulaski Avenue and ended up in the ravine.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy