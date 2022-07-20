ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stray flies up Steam charts with more than 60,000 concurrent players

By Hope Bellingham
 4 days ago

Stray has become Annapurna’s biggest PC launch ever after it achieved over 60,000 concurrent players on Steam not even 24 hours after it was released on the storefront.

These figures come from SteamDB as well as Twitter user @BenjiSales who highlighted the significance of the number regarding Annapurna’s previous releases. According to BenjiSales, Stray has managed to achieve a record-breaking 50,555 concurrent players on Steam, less than an hour after it was released yesterday (July 19).

Comparing this to Annapurna’s other releases, Stray very easily comes out on top followed by last year’s Twelve Minutes (8,021 concurrent players), 2019’s Outer Wilds (7,936), this year’s Neon White (3,277), and even the 2020 PC release of Journey (1,757). It’s not a surprise, especially considering Stray recently became the most wishlisted game on Steam , pushing zombie MMO The Day Before down to second place.

If you’re still unsure about giving the feline-focused adventure game a go, here’s a few things to help you decide. Available on PC via Steam as well as on PS4 and PS5 , those wanting to try the game out can do so via the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers for no extra cost. In terms of Stray on Xbox , Sony has said the game is a 'console exclusive' for a limited time, so there’s always a chance it could release on other consoles, including Xbox Series X , in the future.

Already in love with the little orange tabby? Find out how it was brought to life with our feature: From Ghost of Tsushima to Stray, here's how devs design the most realistic in-game animals.

