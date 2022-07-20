Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut gets global big-screen release date

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version officially has a global release schedule, with a staggered theatrical release across 34 countries.

The first country to get the extended cut is Indonesia on August 31, while the last is South Korea on October 6. The US can catch the slightly longer version of Spidey's latest adventure on September 1, with the UK getting it a day later on September 2. You can see the full list of dates below.

See more

The new version will reportedly include 15 minutes of additional footage, including deleted scenes titled 'Happy's Very Good Lawyer', 'Interrogation Scene Extended', 'Peter Day At Midtown High', 'Undercroft Montage', and 'The Spideys Hang Out'. This will increase the movie's already-hefty runtime to two hours and 45 minutes.

The original cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December 2021 and sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealing with the consequences of being exposed as Spider-Man to the world – and framed for murder – by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

He enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who accidentally opens the multiverse in the process – unleashing Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man and a whole host of villains on this universe, including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Next up for Marvel is another small-screen outing courtesy of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which arrives on Disney Plus on August 17. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 4 .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.