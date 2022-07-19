ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Entrican Park Grand Opening

yourcsd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosumnes Community Services District and the City of Elk Grove will host a grand opening celebration for Entrican Park on Thursday, August 4 at 6:00 p.m. The community is invited to attend and celebrate Elk Grove’s 101st play space. The park is named for two lifelong Elk Grove...

yourcsd.com

macaronikid.com

Welcome To Placerville California

The small community of Placerville is full of rich history since it’s incorporation in 1854. The city is located in the county of El Dorado California and is famous for being one of the three cities of the Gold Rush era. But before the gold rush, Placerville was home to the Maidu and Miwok Native Americans and Chinese immigrants who came to the area in the 1800s, and more.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sky River River Casino In Elk Grove Nears Completion, Plan To Open In September

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Sky River Casino is nearing completion and is slated to open in September. The 100,000 square-foot floor space will feature 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Sky River will also have a marketplace that will include 12 different food and beverage venues. “The property is the newest property here so we’re able to offer a lot of other technologies that other can’t. And this is also a really food-facing property. So if you’re a foodie, if you like craft beers, wines, if you like really great food, this is the place for you to be,” said President and COO Chris Givase. The casino was developed by Boyd Gaming, which will operate the facility under a management agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Tribe.
ELK GROVE, CA
AOL Corp

The California Museum is hosting a ‘Summer Soiree’ filled with vendors. What’s it all about?

Fun, food and education are the spirit of the first “Summer Soirees” to be held at the California Museum on Thursday. The event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature 20 vendors spread throughout the museum’s courtyard and building, youth art, craft beer, food, a live DJ and exhibit tours. Admission is $5 and will include access to the popup market and the museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
galtheraldonline.com

Goat yoga group comes to Herald

On Sunday, July 17, a newly created group hosted a one-hour session of goat yoga in Herald. Founded by Jasmine and Terrell Pickett-Smith, along with Katelin Olympius, The G.O.A.T. Yoga provides participants with a source of happiness with the help of animals, specifically goats. For Olympius, spreading happiness to people “is the most fulfilling feeling in this world, that (I) can’t describe it.”
HERALD, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
FOX40

Randy Paragary to be honored at California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair and Food Festival will be honoring late Sacramento restaurateur Randy Paragary on Saturday. Chefs who worked at Paragary’s restaurants will be there, and they will be preparing dishes. The chefs will also be talking about their industry and about memories they have of Paragary.
SACRAMENTO, CA
galtheraldonline.com

GHS grad makes 1st-place jewelry

Recent Galt High School graduate Aina Perez won first place in the California State Fair crafts competition for a handmade set of jewelry. The winning pieces are a “vintage-esque” pearl necklace and earrings. Aina's hope is to continue making these jewelry creations to supplement her income as she attends the University of Minnesota in the fall.
GALT, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

A very colorful festival in Roseville

It is no secret that despite some events during the past two decades, the Islamic community continues to take root and settle in America. And it is not just due to the refugees that we read about in the media, with the Afghans being the latest addition. The Muslim community...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lease battle has future of Purple Place's place uncertain

When the iconic neon sign that illuminates the fascia of The Purple Place Bar and Grill in El Dorado Hills disappeared last week, many were questioning the fate of the famed roadhouse on social media. Breakfast, lunch and dinners are still cooking on the grill and spirits are pouring in...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Cosumnes CSD board to review 100-acre purchase for parkland

Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials envision a community park at Elk Grove’s southern border, and they will propose an $8 million purchase of 100 acres for that project. The CSD board will review this plan at their July 20 meeting. “The district is excited to secure park acreage...
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Celebrating New Permanent Supportive Housing Community

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of West Sacramento will be celebrating on Wednesday its first-ever permanent supportive housing community for people experiencing homelessness. The site on West Capitol Avenue includes 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people experiencing homelessness. Wednesday morning’s event will be attended by West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, Yolo County Supervisor Oscar Villegas, and representatives from Mercy Housing California who spearheaded the project.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove Unified teacher representing California in Mrs. American Pageant in Las Vegas

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A second-grade teacher in the Elk Grove Unified School District will be representing California in the upcoming Mrs. American Pageant. Karen Johnson, a teacher at Robert J. Fite Elementary School, was recently crowned Mrs. California American 2022. With the win, she bested 19 other competitors across the state and will head to Las Vegas to represent California in the 2022 Mrs. American Pageant.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Roseville firefighters extinguish fire at party supply business, warehouse

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville firefighters put out a fire Wednesday night at a commercial building on Washington Boulevard. According to the Roseville Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. and found an active fire with multiple explosions happening inside a party supply and rental business. "They initiated an...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Minimal damage after fire at party supply business in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After a fire at Celebrations! Party Rentals and Tents in Roseville, the party rental business is limited on new orders for the weekend. The fire started around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Roseville Fire Department, there were multiple explosions happening inside the building. The fire was controlled shortly after and no injuries were reported.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Sacramento’s Best Frozen Treats

The heat is on in Sacramento, which means that the season for relishing frozen treats of all kinds is well underway. Whether you pledge allegiance to one of Sacramento’s OG shops (we’re looking at you, Gunther’s, Vic’s and Osaka-Ya) or crave newfangled flavors from ice cream pioneers like Portland-based Salt & Straw (expected to open soon in midtown’s Ice Blocks complex), this region’s got you covered. From Afghan sundaes to Mexican raspados to Korean soft serve, our roundup of Sacramento’s most enticing frozen desserts is evidence that the desire to seek sweet relief from the swelter is universal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Invasive Aedes Aegypti, A.K.A. The Yellow Fever Mosquito, Found In Granite Bay

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – An invasive species of mosquito known to be able to transmit several viruses has been found in Granite Bay. The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District says the insect, known as Aedes aegypti, was found in a residential neighborhood just south of Granite Bay High School back on July 14. Officials say the invasive mosquito – more commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito – was first detected in Southern California back in 2013 and has been spreading ever since. Just last year, vector control says detections were also made in Butte, Sacramento, Shasta, Yolo and Yuba counties. “We...
GRANITE BAY, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

