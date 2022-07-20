ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville family spreads joy one road trip at a time

By Hanna Erdmann
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Difrischia family has done a lot to spread joy to the community.

About three years ago, the family of five bought an old school bus for their family recycling business. Instead of being torn up for parts, it became the family’s RV.

“The bus is pretty fun. Spend time with family. I think it’s most fun when we get other families with us and we get a lot of people on the bus and, you know, even a small trip or a long trip. I think all the trips are fun and just spending time with your family,” Brayden Difrischia said.

They share their journey on social media. Their page name is “Living Wide Open.”

On social media, they host a variety of challenges and giveaways, all to make people’s days brighter.

The idea began when the pandemic started. The Difrischias say it’s important to continue helping the people around them in any way they can.

“I guess it’s just something we feel in our hearts, and you know, we’ve been blessed, and we just want to share those blessings, too,” Tony Difrischia said.

The family says they want to see more people continue to get outside and spend time with their loved ones.

“It’s just nice to help anyone that you know you can, and it just is nice meeting different people and, you know, if you can meet them and help them, that’s good, too,” Brayden said.

Living Wide Open’s Facebook page is nearing 10,000 followers. Tony says they hope to continue growing their social media platform.

The Difrischia family wants to inspire others to get outside every day and spend time with loved ones.

