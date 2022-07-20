ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Dems shrug at long odds, vow renewed climate push

eenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increasingly vocal group of Senate Democrats wants to keep negotiating with Sen. Joe Manchin on a climate bill, but they face massive hurdles, and President Joe Biden is expected to move ahead with executive action. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made it official yesterday: Democrats are moving...

www.eenews.net

Comments / 4

Related
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Leadership#Senate Democrats#Dems#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin and His Wife Directed Millions to the Wildlife Area Surrounding Vacation Condo

On Thursday, after months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support even a stripped-down version of the reconciliation package to invest billions of dollars in federal funds to combat the climate emergency — a version that was written to appease him. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believed that he was close to reaching a deal that would satisfy the whims of the senior senator from West Virginia while also passing a vast climate investment package, drug pricing legislation, and new taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for the new spending. After the story broke, Manchin backtracked, claiming that July’s inflation numbers would be the deciding factor on whether he could support what President Joe Biden once hoped would be his signature policy achievement. Democratic leaders said Manchin had told them otherwise, and remaining hopes to pass significant climate legislation were dashed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy