Wilkin Formby has taken it upon himself to be the primary recruiter for Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. As a four-star offensive lineman, Formby got five-star running back Justice Haynes and four-star offensive lineman Olaus Alinen on board for the Crimson Tide. He is now working on five-star Richard Young and Miles McVay. McVay is one of the top offensive tackles in this class. The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is an imposing figure from East Saint Louis (Ill.) High School. Alabama is focused on stacking tackles in this class. Eric Wolford, Alabama’s offensive line coach, has excelled on the recruiting trail and McVay is another name he wants. After the Tide got a commitment from Alinen, Formby called out McVay on Twitter to join the Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO