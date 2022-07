The US House of Representatives passed a bill to protect access to contraception, following warnings from congressional Democrats that emboldened Republican state lawmakers and the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority could undermine constitutional rights to reproductive healthcare after striking down Roe v Wade.The Right to Contraception Act affirms Americans’ right to contraceptive care – including oral birth control, intrauterine devices, or IUDs, and emergency contraception like the morning-after pill – as well as the right of physicians to provide them.Only eight Republicans joined House Democrats in support with a vote of 228-195 on 21 July. GOP Reps Liz Cheney...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO