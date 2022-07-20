ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Vehicle fire spreads to Rochester home on Weyl St.

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A burning vehicle caused significant damage to a home on Weyl Street overnight after spreading to the exterior of the property Wednesday.

According to officials, fire crews arrived at 36 Weyl Street around 2:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire. Once at the location, they noticed a burning vehicle that was parked next to the residence.

Flames from the vehicle fire managed to spread to the exterior of the home and into the second floor. Crews quickly stretched water lines into the structure whilst battling high heat and hoarding conditions, and were able to place the blaze under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Authorities say no one was found inside the residence. The home, however, suffered significant smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Rochester police is attempting to determine if the fire is connected to a spree of overnight violence in the nearby area.

