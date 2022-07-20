The Morning News: Road-Rage Shooting, Nikole Hannah-Jones Settlement

At this time last year, Carolina was viewed as a trendy pick for the ACC title and a dark horse for the College Football Playoff. What a difference 365 days can make. The Tar Heels arrived at the 2022 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte in a position they’re more accustomed to: lumped into the middle of the conference pack, largely viewed as a team that could make a bowl if things go right. Mack Brown seemed comfortable in the position of just another team. So comfortable, in fact, he said he’d like his team to be ranked even lower.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO