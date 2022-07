A 66-year-old man died and a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 36-year-old man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette south on Sanford Avenue near Old Western Trail when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a culvert.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO