ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Man Accused of Failing to Pay $572 Bill at T.O.A in Huntington

By Long Island
longisland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuffolk County Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who they say skipped out on a $572 bill at a Long Island restaurant in Huntington. The incident...

www.longisland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

West Babylon Man Charged with Leaving Dog in Blistering Heat

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a West Babylon man with a violation of the Suffolk County Code for restraining a dog outdoors during a severe heat advisory. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Ismaylin Batista, 25, of 636...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Committing Nine Commercial Burglaries

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Ronkonkoma man arrested for nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man allegedly for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore allegedly threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Huntington, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Huntington, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
CBS New York

Over 100 summonses issued in L.I. street racing crackdown

COMMACK, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are cracking down on street racers and reckless driving.Officers followed a large group from Commack just before 11 p.m. Friday to a street in Islandia, where police say they found about 200 vehicles and 300 people who they believe were preparing to drag race.Throughout the night, police handed out 119 summonses for various vehicle and traffic law violations.A 26-year-old Patchogue man was also arrested for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs and resisting arrest.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Street Racers Targeted by Enforcement Detail, 119 Summonses Issued

Suffolk County Police today arrested one man and issued various summonses to multiple motorists during a raid involving street racing and reckless driving events. In response to numerous community complaints, and previous criminal incidents regarding street racing and reckless driving events, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers and Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit officers conducted an investigation into multiple locations throughout the Fourth Precinct where drag racing was occurring, assisted by Fourth Precinct Patrol officers, Highway Patrol and Highway Safety Team, Canine Section and Aviation.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Fund Set Up to Help Beaten Restaurant Manager

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the restaurant worker who was injured when several people began harassing patrons who were seated outside. The Vauxhall restaurant manager suffered a broken jaw among other injuries, when he attempted to intervene to help the customers and he was punched in the face. Suffolk County police arrested five men while witnesses reported seeing another five or six fleeing the melee on foot. The five arrested were charged with riot and assault.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Suffolk County Police#Crime Stoppers
longisland.com

Roslyn Heights Robbery

The Sixth Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Friday July 22, 2022 at 12:25am in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, at approximately 12:25am the male and female victims, both 40 years of age, were on Hillside Avenue when they observed a black colored Honda Accord drive up. Three unknown subjects exited the car and approached them. The driver, subject one was holding a small black knife, threatened the victims and demanded their personal property. Subject two grabbed the male victim’s right arm and removed the victim’s property and ripped the cellular telephone from the female victim’s hand. Subject three grabbed the male victim’s left arm as Subject two removed more personal property. All three subjects got back into the vehicle and fled the scene westbound on Hillside Avenue and then southbound on Mineola Avenue. Proceeds included a watch, a white gold colored bracelet, iPhone 12 and a wallet containing credit cards and miscellaneous personal papers. No injuries were reported.
ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY
longisland.com

Elmont Teenager Missing

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM in Elmont and was reported to Police on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM. According to Detectives, Veronica Jones, 15, was last seen leaving her Elmont residence. She is described...
ELMONT, NY
TBR News Media

Woman arrested in Ronkonkoma massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police today arrested a woman for alleged unlicensed massage and sex abuse during a raid at a massage parlor in Ronkonkoma. In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit, Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Brookhaven Fire Marshals conducted an investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa, located at 152 Ronkonkoma Avenue at 3:55 p.m.
RONKONKOMA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy