Man Accused of Failing to Pay $572 Bill at T.O.A in Huntington

The Sixth Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Friday July 22, 2022 at 12:25am in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, at approximately 12:25am the male and female victims, both 40 years of age, were on Hillside Avenue when they observed a black colored Honda Accord drive up. Three unknown subjects exited the car and approached them. The driver, subject one was holding a small black knife, threatened the victims and demanded their personal property. Subject two grabbed the male victim’s right arm and removed the victim’s property and ripped the cellular telephone from the female victim’s hand. Subject three grabbed the male victim’s left arm as Subject two removed more personal property. All three subjects got back into the vehicle and fled the scene westbound on Hillside Avenue and then southbound on Mineola Avenue. Proceeds included a watch, a white gold colored bracelet, iPhone 12 and a wallet containing credit cards and miscellaneous personal papers. No injuries were reported.

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO