Emergency personnel are on the scene of a one car accident on Route 166 and Highland Parkway. The driver flipped his vehicle on the wrong side of Route 166 by attempting to make a left turn out of Highland Parkway on to 166 and rode the concrete barrier over. The driver failed a roadside sobriety test and was placed under arrest at the scene. No injuries occurred.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO