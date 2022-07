After an incident with teens caused Knott’s Berry Farm to close early last weekend, the Buena Park theme park has implemented a new chaperone policy. It applies to teenagers the age of 17 and under. They will be required to have a chaperone that is at least 21 years old on Fridays and Saturdays. The new chaperone policy begins on Friday, July 22, 2022 and will continue “until further notice.

BUENA PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO