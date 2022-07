Chelsea owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss were all in attendance for their pre-season defeat against Arsenal, according to reports. The Blues were beaten 4-0 by the Gunners in Orlando, and the result means Thomas Tuchel’s side will depart the US with just one win out of three on their tour across the pond.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO