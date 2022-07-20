ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dr. Jill Biden visiting Detroit public schools Thursday

By Jack Nissen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Dr. Jill Biden, first lady to the president will be in Michigan Wednesday and Thursday as part of her tour highlighting the educational benefits of the American Rescue Plan. Biden was expected to...

Hundreds march for abortion rights during weekend protest in Livonia

Several hundred people descended on Livonia's Rotary Park to express support for abortion rights Saturday. The group walked along Six Mile Road from the park and down Farmington Road sporting signs and clothing showing support for abortion access and women's rights. Passersby could hear chants like "My body, my choice," and, "Women's rights are human rights."
LIVONIA, MI
News Channel Nebraska

National Black leaders to hold the Black Wealth Builders Summit in Detroit Michigan

July 22, 2022 - Detroit, Michigan - The Black Business School and Strather Academy are hosting the Black Wealth Builder Summit Fri July 29, through Sun July 31, 2022, at the DoubleTree Suites By Hilton Detroit Downtown – Fort Shelby.The event will be streamed live to a national audience. Herb Strather, Chairman of Strather Academy (with students over the country) said in Detroit Michigan, “We’re challenging Black consumers to wake up and seek financial freedom by harnessing our $1.6 trillion economy to develop our own businesses and communities rather than be totally leveraged by foreign investors at home, and abroad. Detroiters are the most leverage group in America both financially and politically, the city is booming but blacks have 75% of the population and 10% of the economic participation.”
DETROIT, MI
Connecting kids with fishing can hook a new generation of conservationists

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content. For sisters Deb and Tracey Webb, there’s nothing better than teaching a kid how to fish — a lifelong hobby that encourages socialization, teaches patience and problem-solving skills and provides an appreciation of the outdoors.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit is the second-most stressed city in America, study finds

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's not just you, people really are stressed these days. And according to one study, Detroit is one of the most stressed-out cities in America. A new survey measuring the daily pressures that people face as it relates to money, work, family, and health found that Detroit is the second-most stressed out city in America. That includes scoring the highest for stress for health and safety and second-highest for money.
DETROIT, MI
In wake of Ypsilanti shooting, peace walk aims to build neighborhood bonds

In the wake of a recent fatal shooting, members of an Ypsilanti community asked some neighbors what they could do. The answer was to take a message of peace to the streets. JoAnn McCollum has lived in Ypsilanti for 28 years and is the president of the West Willow Neighborhood Association. She called the June 28th shooting on Nash Avenue “horrific” and reached out to support locals in the neighborhood.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit neighbors say blighted home is barely standing

Every year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a home near them as being ordered for demolition. But every year, it remains and now, it's got holes through its roof and is almost entirely in ruins. But still, it remains.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan tobacco age raised from 18 to 21

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Whitmer signed legislation raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco in Michigan Thursday. The legislation raises the minimum age to purchase products like cigarettes and vapes in Michigan from 18 to 21, in line with the federal Tobacco 21 law that was passed in 2019.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan eliminates $53M in overpayments for pandemic unemployment benefits

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance agency issued another $53.2 million in waivers for approximately 7,300 people receiving overpayment bills. Additionally, another $2.4 million will be refunded to claimants who were paying back benefits they received, or it will be applied toward overpayments that are not covered by the waivers, according to Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
Detroit suspends ID program over concerns of data leaks

Detroit has paused a municipal ID card program that the city had said was open to people of all ages, gender expressions, and immigration statuses. The IDs allowed residents to open bank accounts, enroll their children in schools, and access city services. The city suspended the program just months after...
DETROIT, MI
3 new Chick-fil-A's to open in southeast Michigan this fall

Chick-fil-A plans to open three new restaurants this fall in the metro Detroit area, an addition to the 10 restaurants serving southeast Michigan. The new locations are in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the company, and are expected to bring around 300 jobs to the area. Five more locations are expected to follow in the next three to five years.
DETROIT, MI
Camping on the Cut brings outdoor enthusiasts to Downtown Detroit

Camping under the stars in the middle of Detroit is an experience you can have only once a year. But camping enthusiasts arrived at 6 p.m. Saturday and don’t plan on leaving until 10 a.m. Sunday morning for Camping on the Cut, hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit's new $203M housing plan will renovate vacant buildings, offer down payment help

Detroit officials announced a broad $203 million plan Thursday that aims to stabilize housing for city residents.  Detroit City Council members joined Mayor Mike Duggan and nonprofit leaders to introduce the plan, which includes a range of programs, from renovating Detroit Land Bank Authority properties to offering down payment assistance to 600 Detroiters. ...
DETROIT, MI

