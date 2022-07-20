ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Waukesha County Fair returns today

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
 4 days ago
In just a few hours, the grounds at the Waukesha County Fair will be packed full of people ready to enjoy a festival 180 years in the making. But, with the scorching temperatures potentially causing trouble, the fair is announcing a new move - the lift on its carry-in ban for water bottles.

For the first time, those with the fair say people are allowed and encouraged to bring in what they call a factory-sealed water bottle or a clear, empty water bottle that they can fill on the grounds to stay hydrated. They'll be limited to one per person.

Water fountains, or bubblers as they're known here, can be found in the Freeman Exhibits Arena building on the south end of the grounds, and in and around the Revere Electric Supply, Co. forum marketplace & shops in the middle of the grounds.

Water bottles are now welcome all four days of the fair which kicks off this morning and runs through July 24.

