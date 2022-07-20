Elk Rapids Marina Bringing All-Electric Boats & Charging Stations to Northern Michigan

The future is here for the boating industry. Electric cars have been on the road for a couple of years now. Electric boats are getting on the water.

The X Shore Eelex 8000, 100% all-electric boat, is one of the first to hit the market, paving the way for the future of the boating industry.

“There’s no exhaust, no oil. No fossil fuels are being put into our water,” said John Conrad, Sales Manager at Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake.

“It is going to keep our waters clean, and I think that’s one of the reasons X Shore wanted Elk Rapids Marina to pilot it because of the pristine lakes we have up here,” said Bob Staley, General Manager at Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake.

When you turn on the all-electric boat, it barely makes any noise.

“It definitely is the future. It’s exciting. People will find that about a third of the cost of gas. It’s very efficient, too,” explained Staley. “It’s very, very quiet. You don’t hear the engine noise. You just hear the noise of the water.”

The boat can reach a top speed of 30 knots and travel 100 nautical miles before needing a charge.

The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake is in the process of installing the Midwest’s first Aqua Super Power charging stations.

“This is similar to what you would find to charge like a vehicle at the store. You can bring your boat in, plug it in, and only about 40 minutes have a full charge on it,” said Conrad. “It will be a network of high-speed charging stations from Elk Rapids, Torch Lake, Traverse City, Bay Harbor and Charlevoix. We’ll get that whole Northwest Michigan corridor access to high-speed electric charging for boats, no matter what brand boat.”

The marina says the X Shore all-electric boat and Aqua Super Power charging stations are just a glimpse into what the future holds.

“I think what we’ll find is as these begin to take off and that, like everything else, prices will hopefully come down a little bit,” said Staley.

The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake is selling the X Shore Eelex 8000,Bo and more X Shore all electric boats are expected to come out in the coming months.