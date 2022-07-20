ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

Elk Rapids Marina Bringing All-Electric Boats & Charging Stations to Northern Michigan

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tReEO_0gm2WaEO00

The future is here for the boating industry. Electric cars have been on the road for a couple of years now. Electric boats are getting on the water.

The X Shore Eelex 8000, 100% all-electric boat, is one of the first to hit the market, paving the way for the future of the boating industry.

“There’s no exhaust, no oil. No fossil fuels are being put into our water,” said John Conrad, Sales Manager at Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake.

“It is going to keep our waters clean, and I think that’s one of the reasons X Shore wanted Elk Rapids Marina to pilot it because of the pristine lakes we have up here,” said Bob Staley, General Manager at Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake.

When you turn on the all-electric boat, it barely makes any noise.

“It definitely is the future. It’s exciting. People will find that about a third of the cost of gas. It’s very efficient, too,” explained Staley. “It’s very, very quiet. You don’t hear the engine noise. You just hear the noise of the water.”

The boat can reach a top speed of 30 knots and travel 100 nautical miles before needing a charge.

The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake is in the process of installing the Midwest’s first Aqua Super Power charging stations.

“This is similar to what you would find to charge like a vehicle at the store. You can bring your boat in, plug it in, and only about 40 minutes have a full charge on it,” said Conrad. “It will be a network of high-speed charging stations from Elk Rapids, Torch Lake, Traverse City, Bay Harbor and Charlevoix. We’ll get that whole Northwest Michigan corridor access to high-speed electric charging for boats, no matter what brand boat.”

The marina says the X Shore all-electric boat and Aqua Super Power charging stations are just a glimpse into what the future holds.

“I think what we’ll find is as these begin to take off and that, like everything else, prices will hopefully come down a little bit,” said Staley.

The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake is selling the X Shore Eelex 8000,Bo and more X Shore all electric boats are expected to come out in the coming months.

Comments / 3

Witchen Gretmer
4d ago

Let’s see…water + electricity…what could POSSIBLEEEE go wrong? ⚡️ ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️🤔🤔🤔😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My North.com

Have You Seen Gaylord’s Stunningly Turquoise Sinkhole Lakes?

Tucked among the trees at Pigeon River Country State Forest near Gaylord, you’ll find a handful of tiny turquoise gems. These sinkhole lakes make the perfect Northern Michigan adventure for a day trip and a fun place to fish, swim or float. Read on for how to find these lakes and some photo + video to see how stunning they are for yourself!
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Mackinaw Beach 1, Littlefield Park

A partial body contact advisory has been issued for Mackinaw Beach 1 and Littlefield Park in Emmet County after water samples revealed elevated levels of E. coli. According to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW), follow-up water sampling taken at Mackinaw Beach 1 Wednesday came back high for a second consecutive day, at 334.6 E. coli per 100ml, while a sample at Littlefield Park Wednesday came back at 461.1 E. coli/100ml.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Elk Rapids, MI
City
Bay Harbor, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Traverse City, MI
Cars
9&10 News

Four Sessions Live at ‘The Greenhouse’

It’s beautiful out, it’s Friday– and what goes great with this summertime weather? A cold drink in hand and some entertainment!. The Greenhouse is located in Cadillac behind Willow Market & Meats and Primos BBQ. It’s a new spot in town where you can enjoy live music, cold drinks, and an enjoyable atmosphere.
CADILLAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Northern Michigan#Electric Boat#Vehicles
9&10 News

MSP: Cadillac Post Trooper Receives Bravery Award

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post received the Michigan State Police Bravery Award on Wednesday for disarming a suicidal woman in Wexford County in April. On April 3, MSP Trooper Marcus Stowe and two others were called to a trailer after a woman threatened to commit suicide by cutting her wrists with knife. When they contacted the woman, she made disparaging statements about herself and swallowed several pills before running out of sight.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase

St. Ignace, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinaw City Police department attempted to pull over a vehicle speeding through a construction zone on I-75 around 9:20pm Monday. The driver continued to accelerate through the construction zone and continued south on US-31 near Emmet County. The vehicle reached speeds of over 100mph and was passing other cars on the right.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
UpNorthLive.com

Grand Traverse County deputies search for stolen shipping container

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office has issued a statement that a shipping container was mistakenly reported as stolen. The sheriff's office stated that the business in question leased the shipping container to another business in the area. ------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Five People Arrested After Drug Deal in Benzie County

Five people were arrested in Benzie County after Michigan State Police and the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office broke up a drug deal, according to Traverse Narcotics Team. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team and Straits Area Narcotics Team identified a place in Beulah where they suspected a drug deal to occur, according to TNT. A trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and Benzie County Deputies were able to stop both the vehicles at the location and investigate further. According to TNT, fentanyl was located in one vehicle while the other had cash seized.
Travel Maven

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Multiple men arrested after drug deal involving Fentanyl

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple men were arrested on Sunday following a drug deal in Beulah, according to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team. Detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team and the Straits Area Narcotics Team say they identified a location in where a drug deal was expected to occur and Michigan State Police pulled the suspects vehicles over after the deal.
BEULAH, MI
recordpatriot.com

5 arrested on multiple narcotics charges in Beulah drug bust

BEULAH — On Sunday, four northern Michigan residents were arraigned on drug charges after two narcotics teams learned of a possible drug deal in Beulah. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Thursday morning, detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team and Straits Area Narcotics Team identified a location in Beulah where a drug deal was expected to occur.
BEULAH, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy