Jamestown, NY

Two Jamestown residents arrested after animal complaint

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

An animal complaint on Jamestown's east side led to the arrest of two residents Tuesday evening. Jamestown Police say that officers picked up 43-year-old Misty...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Five in Allen Street Drug Raid

Five people are facing drug trafficking charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Springville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Manslaughter

A Springville man who killed someone during a fight in December 2020 will be spending the next eight years behind bars. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer received his prison sentence on Thursday in front of State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller for one Class B violent felony count of 1st-degree manslaughter. He also received five years post-release supervision. The charge was the result of a incident that occurred outside of Rehrauer's home. The victim, 43-year-old Patrick Flynn, was critically injured during the fight and later died at ECMC. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. Rehrauer pleaded guilty to the charge in May.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office reports recovery of missing charter boat captain's body

The body of a male charter boat captain who has been missing since July 7 after a fall from his boat into Lake Erie near Ripley has been located. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe, Jr. of Coudersport, Pennsylvania was discovered in the Town of Evans on Friday, ending a more than two-week search. An active search began after he became missing. The Sheriff's Office also reported that Forsythe was attempting to bring a fish into the boat when he lost his balance and entered the water. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, County Sheriff's Office and Ripley Fire were involved in the initial search. They were also assisted by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the U.S. Coast Guard Erie Station, Fuller Hose, and the U.S. Border Patrol Marine and Air Patrol.
RIPLEY, NY
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
News 4 Buffalo

19-year-old shot on E. North Street taken to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an shooting that occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on E. North Street, near Johnson Street, according to city officials. Detectives reported that a 19-year-old was shot in the leg. He was taken to ECMC, where he has been listed as stable.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested in Dunkirk on drug charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning. While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in Felony Drug Bust

An Olean man was charged in a felony drug bust Thursday. Olean Police charged 45-year-old David J. Vattes with felony possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Investigators with the Street Crimes Unit allegedly located crack cocaine, pills and paraphernalia inside the N. 12th St. apartment.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dual drug raids in Dunkirk lead to three arrests

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies -- including members of the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force; Dunkirk Police Department patrol units, SRT Team and K-9 unit; and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and K-9 units -- accompanied by several investigators, along with detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main Street. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high-capacity drum-fed magazine, and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of narcotics, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance and one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine. Brooks is facing three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance. All three are currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
DUNKIRK, NY
nyspnews.com

Olean woman arrested for drug possession in Lyndon

Olean woman arrested for drug possession in Lyndon. On July 10, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Brittany L. Connelly, 29, of Olean, NY for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. Troopers investigating a stolen vehicle complaint on Abbott Road in the town of Lyndon observed Connelly to be...
OLEAN, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On July 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lisa A. Okeefe., 55, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 400 in the town of Elma, Okeefe was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Okeefe had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Okeefe had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Okeefe was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Cattaraugus County man arrested for arson

KENNEDY, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed two homes Wednesday in Chautauqua County. First responders were called to the blaze Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in the Town of Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean told 2 On Your Side...
KENNEDY, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo Man Who Shot and Killed Brother Arraigned in Court

BUFFALO, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 24-year-old Jerome A. Cole of Buffalo was arraigned yesterday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony).
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Suspect arrested in East 24th Street shooting

Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Victim still recovering as man is sentenced for April crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced for an April crash in which the victim is still recovering. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Willie Green, 43, who has also gone by the name Dennis Brown, was driving north on Wilson Street when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on Sycamore Street. At the time, prosecutors say he was under the influence of a drug.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State parole officer accused of planting evidence

The parole officer, who is on administrative leave pending an investigation, admitted in cross examination that he planted the evidence and wrote inaccurate information on the supporting deposition. Sharp detective work by two attorneys has a state parole officer under investigation for allegations that he planted evidence and falsified a...
BUFFALO, NY

