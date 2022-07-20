Irene Paredes insists Spain won't adapt style of play for England
By Ali Rampling
90min
4 days ago
Spain captain Irene Paredes insists her side will not compromise their possession-based style of play when they come up against England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals. La Roja are renowned for their passing football and dominated the ball in each of their three group stage fixtures. On Wednesday, they...
July 24 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday and took a huge stride towards a second Formula One title after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race while leading from pole position.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was again unable to confirm when Cristiano Ronaldo will return to training at the club but did say he will be 'integrated' back into the fold. Ronaldo has been absent from pre-season training because of a personal issue and was granted permission to miss...
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out as Ferrari’s woes resurfaced, falling 63 points behind the Red Bull driver in the championship. Lewis Hamilton finished second in his 300th GP — securing a fourth-straight podium — while George Russell overtook Sergio Perez’s Red Bull following a virtual safety car restart late in the race to give Mercedes its first podium double of the season. Leclerc’s race ended on Lap 18 when he lost the rear of his car coming out of Turn 11, spinning 360 degrees before crashing into a tire wall. Leclerc could not speak at first, breathing heavily in his helmet before telling his team the mishap was caused by another throttle problem, and then letting out a furious “Noooooooooo!” It was the third time he did not finish a race this season — Ferrari’s seventh in 12 races — and came two weeks after a throttle problem almost cost him victory at the Austrian GP.
Manchester United defender Millie Turner is determined to recapture her best form and become ‘stronger’ after recovering from an alarming health problem affecting an artery in her neck. Turner was indefinitely ruled out of action in January upon the discovery of a rare carotid artery dissection. Her enforced...
Diogo Dalot has revealed he is happy with Manchester United's progression this pre-season, though admitted it was disappointing to throw away a two-goal lead against Aston Villa on Saturday. The Red Devils led 2-0 in Perth and were playing some wonderful football despite playing in torrential rain, with the friendly...
Bruno Fernandes has praised Erik ten Hag's clear style of management, admitting Manchester United will benefit from his discipline. Ten Hag joined this summer after United recorded their lowest points total in Premier League history and has already enjoyed positive pre-season performances against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace - despite the ongoing absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that star summer signing Erling Haaland still needs ‘more time’ to settle and reach full fitness, despite scoring his first goal for the club. City announced a £51m deal for Haaland as early as 10 May, officially joining on 1 July....
Bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid square off in Las Vegas on Sunday for a glamorous pre-season Clasico. Real are the team to beat in Spain following their La Liga and Champions League triumphs last season, but Barça have been busy recruiting new talent during the transfer window as they look to challenge again.
Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has hinted Manchester United are not the only team to have made an offer for Frenkie de Jong this summer, but they are currently reluctant to let him leave. Erik ten Hag has made De Jong, who he worked with at Ajax, his priority target...
Thiago has revealed that he is helping new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez settle in at the club. Nunez arrived for a fee that could end up rising to €100m earlier this summer shortly prior to Sadio Mane's exit to Bayern Munich. With the Senegalese forward gone, there will undoubtedly...
Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Real Madrid will not make any further signings this summer, though admitted some players could still depart the Santiago Bernabeu. The European champions have welcomed two new players to the club this window, with Antonio Rudiger joining from Chelsea on a free transfer and Aurelien Tchouameni signing for a nine-figure sum from Monaco.
Barcelona claimed pre-season bragging rights over fierce rivals Real Madrid thanks to a single goal from new signing Raphinha in a Clasico friendly in Las Vegas. Barça and Real went head to head in front of 61,000 at the Allegiant Stadium in the famous American city, a game which also saw Robert Lewandowski make his unofficial debut for the Catalans.
The pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Perth is set to go ahead following a pitch inspection after heavy rainfall in the Australian city. There had been concerns in the build up to the game over whether the pitch was too waterlogged for it to be considered safe for the players. But a pitch inspection just over two hours before the scheduled kick-off was passed.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there are lot of things to be optimistic about after a fifth consecutive pre-season win, but also urged fans not to get too carried away just yet. The Gunners thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in Florida on Saturday night, taking their goal tally across five warm-up...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted he is 'really happy' that Robert Lewandowski has joined him at Barcelona and is not concerned about the added competition for his place. Lewandowski signed from Bayern Munich last week for a fee that could total €50m, bringing an end to one of the most high profile transfer sagas of the summer.
The complete fixtures and results list for Juventus during the 2022/23 season. *Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Serie A games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. August. 15/08/2022 - Juventus v Sassuolo (19:45) 22/08/2022 - Sampdoria v Juventus (19:45) 27/08/2022 - Juventus...
Germany went into Euro 2022 with tempered expectations after a rough year results-wise. It wasn't until their final pre-tournament friendly - a seismic 7-0 win over Switzerland - that they were really hauled back into the discussion for potential winners. "We didn't really feel the pressure from the external factors,"...
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally.
With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective.
At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.
Comments / 0