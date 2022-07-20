ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Davidson County opens all early voting locations

By Amelia Young
 4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All Davidson County early voting locations are open as of Wednesday, July 20. This means voters have less than two weeks to cast their ballot before Election Day, August 4.

Eleven locations around the county will now make it easier for voters to cast their ballot through July 30. Each location opens at 8 a.m.

Officials are urging people to take a look at the ballot ahead of time because it's the longest ballot in Nashville history. Voters will vote in two elections: the primary for state and federal elections, which includes races for candidates running for governor, Congress and the state legislature, and the general election for local races, which includes school board members, mayors and judges.

If you choose to vote absentee and send it through the mail, you'll need extra stamps because of the weight.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

  • Belle Meade City Hall: 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205
  • Bellevue Library: 720 Baugh Road, Nashville, TN 37221
  • Bordeaux Library: 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218
  • Casa Azafrán Community Center: 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
  • Edmondson Pike Library: 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
  • Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center: 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
  • Green Hills Library: 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville, TN 37215
  • Hermitage Library: 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076
  • Howard Office Building: 700 Second Avenue S., Nashville, TN 37210
  • Madison Library: 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison, TN 37115
  • Southeast Library: 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy., Antioch, TN 37013

EARLY VOTING HOURS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Saturday, July 30, 2022

Monday: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

