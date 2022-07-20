I went to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's favorite Italian date-night spot and was blown away by the pizza

I recently went to Jon & Vinny's, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's favorite Italian date-night spot. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have enjoyed a few date nights at Jon & Vinny's in LA.

They ordered a pizza named after Kanye West, which I recently tried alongside various other dishes.

I also had one of the best salads and Margherita pizzas that I've ever tasted at the restaurant.

Whether they're dining in New York, London, or Los Angeles, Kardashian and Davidson are always turning heads — and grabbing headlines.

And the couple, who've been going strong for nine months, seems to have a soft spot for pasta and pizza.

Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted at Italian restaurants like Campania in Staten Island and Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica (also a Rihanna favorite).

But it seems their new go-to is Jon & Vinny's, located in Kardashian's native Los Angeles.

Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted at Jon & Vinny's multiple times, even sharing Instagram photos from the beloved Italian restaurant.

Kardashian and Davidson at Jon & Vinny's in April. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The couple was first seen at Jon & Vinny's Fairfax location in January. According to TMZ, they grabbed a discreet table at the back of the restaurant and ended the date with some ice cream from a nearby Rite Aid.

Kardashian and Davidson were far more public during an April outing at the restaurant. The couple swung by Jon & Vinny's again after the Hulu premiere party for "The Kardashians." Joined by friends, along with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, the couple ordered a feast of salad, pastas, meatballs, and a pizza named after Kim Kardashian's very famous ex.

Ham & Yeezy may have been on the dinner table, but Kardashian made it clear she only had Davidson on the brain as she posted Instagram pictures of the couple snuggling at their table.

It was only the second time she had shared photos of her and Davidson together on her page.