ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MO

California Man Arrested in Harrison County for Drug Trafficking

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHANY, MO – A California man was arrested in Harrison County on...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 1

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Search Warrant Results in Three Arrests in Mount Ayr

MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities served a search warrant last week which resulted in the arrest of three local residents. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol in the execution of the warrant on South Douglas Street in Mount Ayr. According to law enforcement several firearms were seized from the property as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Princeton Woman Arrested on Stealing, Drug Charges

PRINCETON, MO – Mercer County authorities took a Princeton woman into custody on Thursday. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the library in Princeton on Wednesday on a report of a stolen laptop. Deputies say a female suspect was captured on security camera footage. An officer made contact with the subject at her residence and reportedly discovered the stolen laptop and methamphetamine.
PRINCETON, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Jail inmate charged with possessing weapon

Harrison County, MO: A Harrison County Jail inmate was arraigned on Monday on a charge of possessing an improvised weapon in his jail cell. Jay Rasmussen, 34, of Bethany was accused of the Class B felony of delivering or concealing prohibited articles on the jail premises. According to the complaint, Rasmussen knowingly possessed a wood pencil with a razor blade attached to the end.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Stratford, CA
State
California State
City
Bethany, MO
County
Harrison County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Harrison County, MO
Crime & Safety
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties. Friday at about 2:00 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 20-year-old Ricky L Faulkner of Independence for alleged possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMJ

3 Added To The Top Ten Most Wanted In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Three more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. According to Sheriff Boudreaux, these criminals are in hiding. Jesse Ruiz, 18, of Goshen is wanted for attempted homicide on July 10 and has an active felony warrant...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX 2

Canine sniffs out narcotic and 67 lbs of marijuana in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Associated Press

Man pleads not guilty in 1982 killing of child in California

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — A 70-year-old Nevada man charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class was extradited Friday to California, where he entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, prosecutors said. Robert John Lanoue, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested earlier this month in Reno, Nevada, in the killing of Anne Pham after detectives say they solved the cold case using DNA evidence. The child disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in Seaside, California. Her body was found two days later in the former Ford Ord. She had been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and strangled, California authorities said. Lanoue was charged with one count of first-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations that he murdered Pham while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.
SEASIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#County Jail
41nbc.com

More than 1,000 contraband items seized in Georgia prison shakedowns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Corrections seized more than 1,000 contraband items at multiple state prisons during facility shakedowns. The department announced Friday it completed five full-facility shakedowns at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee, and Valdosta State Prisons. According to a GDC news release, GDC Tactical Squads, Immediate Response Team, Investigators and Agents conducted the unannounced shakedowns in an effort to eradicate Georgia prisons of dangerous contraband.
GEORGIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

CHP: Deadly crash in Visalia area involved teens in stolen truck

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a deadly head-on crash Friday morning in the Visalia area involved teens in a stolen truck. CHP said the crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 63, north of Marlin Avenue. An initial investigation found that a 15-year-old boy...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hallucinogenic drug lab found in Kingsburg, 1 arrest, police say

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg lab manufacturing the hallucinogenic drug DMT resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man, according to the Kingsburg Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Robert Palmer was arrested following the discovery of the lab being used to make dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogenic drug similar to LSD, and psilocybin mushrooms. According […]
KINGSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kchi.com

Booking At The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

28-year-old Donnie Clay Matheson was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Probation Violation warrant. Matheson had pled guilty in November of 2021 to endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison, suspended, and 5 years of probation. He is held at the Daviess...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants

Arrests in Caldwell and Sullivan County are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 5:55 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 21-year-old Yekson J Acosta of Milan for alleged speeding, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released. In Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

One Dead, 3 Others Seriously Injured In I-35 Accident Near State Line

One Des Moines resident died and three others were seriously injured following an accident just after midnight near the state line on I-35 in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25 year old Procoro Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was driving northbound on I-35, 4 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa State line and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. 25 year old Karem Cruz Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and died shortly following the accident. The driver and two other Des Moines residents were seriously injured and flown to Mercyone Hospital in Des Moines.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Feds: Indy-based meth and cocaine ring brought in drugs from California; 21 people indicted

INDIANAPOLIS – More than 20 people have been charged in connection with a multi-state drug ring that operated out of Indianapolis. A federal grand jury returned indictments against 21 people as part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to federal prosecutors, the wide-ranging investigation involved 22 different law enforcement agencies. This […]
YourCentralValley.com

Missing 4-year-old girl found safe

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing. According to deputies, 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in Porterville. Officials say they determined the incident to...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
kchi.com

Two Booked On Warrants

Two men were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on warrants. Thursday at about 3:00 pm, Chillicothe Police booked 18-year-old David Wyatt Bendure on the warrant for alleged failure to appear on alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 Cash Only. Livingston county booked 33-year-old...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy