North Fort Myers, FL

Arrest made following hours long standoff in North Fort Myers

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been arrested after a morning standoff with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO responded to a verbal disturbance around 2:30am between Conner Cook and two unidentified females. According to the Sheriff’s department, the altercation involved a “romantic meeting” that went sour.

Deputies handled that situation and then left the scene.

However, shortly after the incident, Hawk again called the sheriff’s office and made suicidal comments and claimed he wanted to be killed via law enforcement.,

Deputies returned to the home and while preparing to enter the building, Hawk fired a gun towards deputies and neighboring homes. In response, LCSO bring in a SWAT Unit, drone operators, mobile command center, hostage negotiation team and bomb squad.

For nearly five house, Hawk barricaded himself inside his home and refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, he surrendered himself without incident and was arrested.

Hawk has been charged with firing a weapon in pubic, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and culpable negligence.

