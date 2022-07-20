Wacky Wednesday and Fourth Friday keeps downtown Anniston popping

A Wacky Wednesday from June 1, 2022, at Zinn Park is shown in this file photo. Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The city of Anniston will be hosting two of its most popular events — both in one week.

Wacky Wednesday will pop up today for the final time this year.

“This has been a real hit,” said Anniston city spokesman Jackson Hodges. “We’ve hosted at least 100 kids every other Wednesday since our event coordinator, Karla Eden, came up with the idea.”

The kids-centered event runs from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in Zinn Park.

“This Wednesday will be First Responders Day, and we will be having fire and police vehicles, Sparky, McGruff, a bounce house, the splash pad will be on, and kid-friendly vendors will be on site,” Hodges said. “This is a great summer day activity if you are looking for something for your little ones to do.”

Anniston’s second Fourth Friday event of the year will be July 22 and have a luau theme with the fun running from 6 until 8 p.m. on Noble Street.

Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment will be making a return visit and “providing authentic Hawaiian dancing, fire spinning and all types of exciting live action performances,” Hodges said.

“It was one of our biggest events last year and looks to be one of the biggest again this year,” Hodges said. “If you missed it last year, you don’t want to this year.”

Hodges said the action will be on the 1000, 1100, and 1200 blocks of Noble Street along with vendors, food, live music and plenty of shopping opportunities with the downtown merchants.

He added traffic will begin to be rerouted from the event site beginning at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon and there are limited vendor slots remaining for those that might be interested in contacting the city to reserve a space.