State Rep candidate weighs in on illegal immigrants

Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
A federal judge has denied a request for relaxed pretrial release conditions from the Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) laptop from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “The record reflects that the defendant initially tried to evade arrest by leaving her home, deleting her...
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
President Joe Biden released a statement on Friday condemning the armed attack on Congressman and New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin after a man wielding a sharp object lunged at Zeldin Thursday evening during a campaign stop in Perinton. President Biden’s statement said the following:. I condemn the...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol plans to push its investigation further in the coming weeks, interviewing additional members of Donald Trump’s cabinet and his campaign, as well as U.S. Secret Service members, the committee’s vice chair said on Sunday.
