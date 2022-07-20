State Rep candidate weighs in on illegal immigrants

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.

