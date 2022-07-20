ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa GOP to Hold Fundraiser Celebrating First in the Nation of the Caucuses

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Radio Iowa) The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa G-O-P fundraiser next month. Potential G-O-P presidential candidates have...

One Dead, 3 Others Seriously Injured In I-35 Accident Near State Line

One Des Moines resident died and three others were seriously injured following an accident just after midnight near the state line on I-35 in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25 year old Procoro Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was driving northbound on I-35, 4 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa State line and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. 25 year old Karem Cruz Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and died shortly following the accident. The driver and two other Des Moines residents were seriously injured and flown to Mercyone Hospital in Des Moines.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO

