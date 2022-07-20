ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Public Safety

By Spinal Column Staff
Spinal Column
 2 days ago

According to the Oakland County Sheriff Highland substation’s crime report, one man was arrested after he and another man received a verbal warning for soliciting without a permit. On Monday, July 11, a deputy on patrol noticed two men going door to door. When confronted, the two told...

Spinal Column

GoFundMe started for Wixom boy who died in Camp Dearborn accident

Ten-year-old Carson Dunn was going into 5th grade at Country Oaks Elementary School and loved basketball, riding dirt bikes and all kinds of outdoor activities, said his mom, Carly Burgess. Dunn, of Wixom, died tragically on Wednesday, July 6 after he slipped off a floating play structure on a lake...
WIXOM, MI
Spinal Column

1 minute interview

The August 2 primary election is just around the corner, and the ballot may look a little different this time for Highland voters. Because of redistricting, we have new district boundaries. Our new districts are the 9th Congressional District, 23rd State Senate District and State Representative District 51. Highland is...
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Spinal Column

Fire and EMS millage up for renewal

Highland voters will soon vote on a fire and EMS millage renewal request. On Tuesday, August 2 voters are set decide on the renewal that, if approved, it will allow the department to hire more staff. The 1.85 mills rate would begin in 2023 and extend through 2027. The current...
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Spinal Column

Two current county commissioners battle for redistricted District 7 seat

Republican Eileen Kowall (current Commissioner of District 6, which encompasses White Lake Township and a portion of Waterford Township) and Republican Bob Hoffman (current commissioner of District 2 for Groveland, Highland, Holly, Rose and Springfield Townships, and the Village of Holly) find themselves facing each other in the August 2 primary election for the new District 7 county commissioner seat. The redistricted area includes Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Rose, and Springfield townships, the villages of Holly and Ortonville, and portions of Highland and White Lake townships, and the entire portion of the City of Fenton within Oakland County. Running on the other side of the ticket is Democrat Kristen Watt, who co-founded a community action network called Holly ACTS (Action, Community Transformation, Solidarity), was elected to the non-partisan of seat of Holly Township Library Board Trustee, and helped coordinate the first Holly Pride event. All three candidates agreed to answer the following questions posed by The Spinal Column.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Spinal Column

Murder suspects to be arraigned

A preliminary exam resulting in two defendants being bound over on all charges. On Thursday, July 13 at the 52nd – District 2 District Court in front of Judge Joseph Fabrizio, 18-year-old homicide suspects Steven Dean Morrow and Jesse James Wright were bound over on two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and four counts of weapons charges.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Spinal Column

Highland Post Office set to reopen

The damaged Highland Post Office lobby is now open for post office box holders, but still no retail services. Construction crews are still on site. The Spinal Column has been unsuccessful during the closure period to get anyone from the Highland faculty, the USPS office in Detroit or Washington DC headquarters to officially comment on the potential opening date and reconstruction progress. People at the facility have chosen not to comment either on or off the record because they are not authorized. The current Postmaster has been unavailable during the past month.
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Spinal Column

Kelly Ventura Designs is at home in downtown Milford

You might not even know they’re up there, but in a loft space above a Milford store, Kelly Ventura of Kelly Ventura Designs and her sister Jen Walker are working to make beautiful things from her watercolor designs. One reason is it’s a working studio and not a real...
MILFORD, MI
