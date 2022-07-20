ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Fulton man faces prison time in hidden camera case

By Name
kwos.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fulton man is looking at federal prison time after admitting...

kwos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Teen arrested after shooting 17-year-old in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head overnight Wednesday. According to Lincoln County deputies, Christopher Smith allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy in the back of the head just past 1:30 a.m.in the 200 block of Goodwood Farms Drive. Smith,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, MO
Fulton, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick now charged as an Adult in deadly Columbia shooting in Mckee Street area

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) 16 -year-old Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick, the third teenager accused of being involved in a deadly Columbia shooting was charged as an adult Friday morning. An adult certification hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse. Police believe the Williams Patrick was involved in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Aubry The post Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick now charged as an Adult in deadly Columbia shooting in Mckee Street area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Preliminary hearing delayed for Columbia woman charged in death of her daughter

A preliminary hearing for a Columbia woman, charged in the death of her infant daughter in the city’s Baby Doe case, is pushed back one week. Lavosha Daniels, 28, appeared in court yesterday for a planned preliminary hearing. She’s charged with abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of her daughter, who was just recently identified as Samone Daniels. The state requested a continuance due to the complexity of the case. An attorney for Daniels objected and requested that the case be dismissed. A judge sided with the prosecution and reset a preliminary hearing for August 4.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged with shooting at another man on east end of town

A Columbia man is charged with shooting at another man on the east end of town. James Tatum III is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Tatum went to his son’s mother’s home...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Hidden Cameras#Violent Crime
kjluradio.com

Columbia man gets 12 years in prison for a fatal drive-by shooting in 2017

A Columbia man pleads guilty and is sentenced for a fatal drive-by shooting five years ago. Darold Pruitt, 50, pleaded down from a second-degree murder charge to involuntary manslaughter on Monday. He also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Inmate appears to have committed suicide inside Franklin County Jail

An inmate is found dead in the Franklin County Jail. Sheriff Steve Pelton says it was last Saturday afternoon when James Flynn, Sr., 33, of Washington, was found in his cell. Evidence suggests Flynn hanged himself. Deputies initiated CPR until ambulance personnel arrived, pronouncing Flynn deceased. Pelton says Flynn was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two out-of-state men arrested with 67 pounds of marijuana in Boone County

Two out-of-state men are arrested after they’re allegedly caught with 67 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a trooper stopped a vehicle for following too closely on I-70 in Columbia Thursday afternoon. A K-9 officer was brought in and alerted. That’s when troopers found 67 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after kayak capsized on river

FRANKLIN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey of Chesterfield, was in a kayak on the Meramec River downstream of river round access. The vessel capsized. Krumrey went under water and never...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

One injured in Moniteau County crash

MONITEAU COUNTY — A Jefferson City woman has moderate injuries after a crash in Moniteau County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 1:08 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 westbound at the the U.S. Highway 50 connector. The crash happened...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two accused of meth possession post bond

TIPTON, MO - Two residents posted surety bond Monday after arrest last week on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. Moniteau County Sheriff says investigation during a traffic stop in Tipton for speeding showed the occupants, Kendall Stark, and Kyra Hankey, were on supervised probation or parole for drug offenses. A search of the vehicle led to recovery of methamphetamine.
TIPTON, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED AFTER REPORTED ROAD RAGE INCIDENT DUE IN COURT

A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy