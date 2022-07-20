Fulton man faces prison time in hidden camera case

A preliminary hearing for a Columbia woman, charged in the death of her infant daughter in the city’s Baby Doe case, is pushed back one week. Lavosha Daniels, 28, appeared in court yesterday for a planned preliminary hearing. She’s charged with abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of her daughter, who was just recently identified as Samone Daniels. The state requested a continuance due to the complexity of the case. An attorney for Daniels objected and requested that the case be dismissed. A judge sided with the prosecution and reset a preliminary hearing for August 4.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO