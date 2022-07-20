Murder suspects to be arraigned

(CBS DETROIT) – FBI Detroit and the Ann Arbor Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor. Suspect wanted in Ann Arbor Chase Bank robbery | Credit: FBI Detroit The incident happened on July 16 at the Chase Bank located on East Stadium Boulevard. Suspect vehicle wanted in Ann Arbor Chase Bank robbery | Credit: FBI Detroit If you recognize the individual or his car, contact AAPD at 734-996-2199 or via email at tips@a2gov.org. #FBIDetroit is asking the public to help Ann Arbor PD identify the individual responsible for a July 16th robbery of the Chase Bank on E. Stadium Blvd in Ann Arbor. If you recognize the individual or his car, contact AAPD at 734-996-2199 or via email at tips@a2gov.org. pic.twitter.com/9WnMqjro1V — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) July 21, 2022 © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO