Murder suspects to be arraigned

(CBS DETROIT) – FBI Detroit and the Ann Arbor Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor.
Suspect wanted in Ann Arbor Chase Bank robbery | Credit: FBI Detroit
The incident happened on July 16 at the Chase Bank located on East Stadium Boulevard.
Suspect vehicle wanted in Ann Arbor Chase Bank robbery | Credit: FBI Detroit
If you recognize the individual or his car, contact AAPD at 734-996-2199 or via email at tips@a2gov.org.
