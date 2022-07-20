Woman hurt in Lake jet ski crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday a call was made to Stone County dispatch around 4:00 PM in regards to a man at Table Rock Lake who has reportedly been underwater for an extended period of time. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Western Taney County divers are currently looking for the man near the Rest […]
A body was recovered from Black Hole pond behind the dam at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). "CPW began a search on Friday evening at the wildlife area, 40 miles south of Lamar in southeast...
A Central Minnesota man died this week after being run over by a round baler while working to repair a tractor. According to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wing River Township. Raphael Kern, 63, of Verndale, was airlifted to a hospital...
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A person died from injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks that closed down part of Turner Turnpike early Tuesday morning. Melissa Mitchell, 41, of Aldrich, Mo., died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. The crash...
When you step off the boat onto the docks at The Cave Bar & Grill, you can just tell there’s something special about this place. Every moment after that confirms it. Opened just in time for July 4th weekend, The Cave immediately became one of Lake of the Ozarks’ most popular waterfront spots.
Aquapalooza is the Lake's biggest family-friendly boating blow-out and this year was no different with plenty of boats, beer and fun in the sun!. Check out photos of poker run boaters, below... Photos by Brad Glidewell Photography -- To purchase high-res, print-quality photos, email info@bradglidewellphotography.com.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some big news for fast food fans. St. Joseph will soon have another Wendy's Restaurant. The city tells us they do have a permit for the construction of a Wendy's along the North Belt Highway. The former Ryan's lot will be the new home to the fast...
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after two Texas men died when their plane crashed in southern Oklahoma. Television station KXII reports that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a call at 3 a.m. Monday about a plane crash in Bryan County. Authorities said the plane crashed in a remote area along the Red River that was only accessible by boat.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With 100-degree weather outside your air conditioner is likely running constantly in your home. Every home differs in the ideal temperature that provides comfort, but having the temperature too high or too low can cause all sorts of issues. You might ask, ‘why would I turn...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney Brian Byrd was found dead in his vehicle on Monday afternoon. Police say the vehicle could have been there for up to a week. “Our detectives went out met up with Osage beach detectives, they use some specialized gear,...
Whether it’s a steamy day in July or really any other time the sun’s shining, Dog Days is one of the Lake’s most popular water bars: and for good reason!. Boaters are drawn to the crystal clear swimming pool, ample seating and beautiful view. With tropical cabanas and pool-side service, Dog Days is a Lakeside paradise, with everything a vacationer could want at Lake of the Ozarks. That includes live music to keep the weekend (or weekday) party going — you’ll find upbeat bands every weekend at Dog Days (see a schedule at the end of this article).
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man broke a state catfish record after he arrowed a 66-pound, five-ounce blue catfish, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Jason Emmel, of Louisa, arrowed the big fish in the Pamunkey River. With that, he set the new state record archery blue...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Southern Public Power District is sending a warning to customers after one of its work trucks was stolen. Officials tell Channel 8 everyone should be extra vigilant in case the thief tries to pose as an employee, to scam people in the area. SPPD...
According to a probable cause document, Joshua Rocha told investigators he was on his way to buy ammunition for his rifle when officer Vasquez pulled him over near 21st and Clay streets. North Kansas City community holds candlelight vigil for fallen Officer Daniel Vasquez. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
