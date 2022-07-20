ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland Police chase ends in deadly crash

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
An East Cleveland Police chase ended in a deadly crash in Downtown Cleveland.

It started just after 4 a.m. when officers spotted a car driving "recklessly" on Noble Road with no headlights on, according to police.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over but the car fled, police said. A short time later, several people jumped out of the car in the 1000 block of Helmsdale Road in Cleveland Heights, but the car kept going. The driver headed into Cleveland at a high rate of speed, reaching around 100 mph, and the driver tried to turn but struck a pole and tree in the 1600 block of St. Clair Avenue.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS.

A portion of the road is shut down while police investigate.

Comments / 17

Cleveland Heights Resident
3d ago

One less to worry about, it’s sad but it is what it is, these younguns out of control and don’t care about nothing or nobody, not even themselves

Reply(3)
11
Guest
3d ago

Another we don’t care ECPD if anyone gets killed chase… because it never their fault if someone dies …

Reply(2)
4
 

