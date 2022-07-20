East Cleveland Police chase ends in deadly crash

An East Cleveland Police chase ended in a deadly crash in Downtown Cleveland.

It started just after 4 a.m. when officers spotted a car driving "recklessly" on Noble Road with no headlights on, according to police.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over but the car fled, police said. A short time later, several people jumped out of the car in the 1000 block of Helmsdale Road in Cleveland Heights, but the car kept going. The driver headed into Cleveland at a high rate of speed, reaching around 100 mph, and the driver tried to turn but struck a pole and tree in the 1600 block of St. Clair Avenue.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS.

A portion of the road is shut down while police investigate.