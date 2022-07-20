ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1,800 MTA Heroes help keep the NYC subway system running safely and efficiently

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's group of MTA heroes helps keep the trains running safely and efficiently across the five boroughs.

This week Eyewitness News and the MTA are proud to recognize the more than 1,800 employees of the Department of Subways Signals Division.

The Signals team plays a crucial role in allowing trains to operate safely and efficiently through the subway system.

And with a subway system as large as New York City's, the signaling system is just as large and complex.

The group maintains over 10,000 signals that have been installed across the system over many decades, ranging from legacy electromechanical systems to modern Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) equipment and software.

The essential work they perform is multifold - maintaining signal lights, train detection circuits, automatic train stops, switch lock movements, interlocking plants, electric and compressed air power networks, and the latest CBTC system.

Those who have worked with members of the Signals department are always impressed by their professionalism, technical knowledge, and dedication to their jobs.

Thank you to each and every Signals employee for the essential work you do to keep our trains running all day, every day.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cylqj_0gm2T0qE00

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Riders stage protest at eliminated Bronx bus stop

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Waiting for the bus is a part of life in New York City, but one community has had enough.  MTA planners are in the process of reviewing, evaluating and redesigning bus routes borough by borough.  Changes to 13 routes in the Bronx took effect at the end of June.  Some […]
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

This Is What NYC Subways Could Look Like If Platform Doors Were Implemented

As NYC moves forward in its own mission to add barriers to subway station platforms — mostly recently, the MTA put out a contract solicitation notice inviting interested firms to propose how they would build and maintain them for three subway stations (Times Square 7 line, Third Avenue L line, and Sutphin Boulevard E line) — one design company in Brooklyn has already come up with their own solution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Why New York City Taxi Drivers Are Drowning In Debt

The yellow taxi cab is the quintessential New York City ride. What started as a small fleet of cars nearly 100 years ago, has turned into a bustling system of thousands of yellow taxi cabs. But now the threat of ride-share apps and city scandal has left cab drivers in thousands of dollars of debt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
mountainlake.org

Amtrak “Adirondack” On Hold

The pandemic has eased, and the Norther Border reopened, but the Amtrak Adirondack passenger rail service from Montreal to New York City remains on hold. We’ll hear from local leaders on the push to get Amtrak to resume service, and talk with Steve Strauss, the head of Empire State Passengers Association, a statewide rail advocacy group, about what may be holding up the return of the Adirondack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#New York City Subway#Mta Heroes#Signals#Cbtc
PIX11

1 death due to heat exposure reported in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One person died due to heat exposure in New York City Saturday, officials said, as the city’s heat wave reached a fifth day. The person died of hyperthermia due to “environmental exposure,” according to the New York City Medical Examiner. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema were conditions that contributed to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Georgia mom arrives in Queens to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

Neighbors in Sheepshead Bay form Asian Community Watch group

NEW YORK -  Residents in Sheepshead Bay are taking safety into their own hands by forming an Asian Community Watch group. Focusing their patrols on the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Homecrest, the group will consist of volunteers who aim to deter crimes by calling police if they see anything suspicious. "Being a watch person can help lower the crime rate, to give them a warning, to tell them to stop," said Bernard Chow, who's on the board of the group. Asian Community Watch was formed and announced by Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, of Brooklyn's 48th Council District, who says it came after residents...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 Men Attack NYC Traffic Agent in Brooklyn Issuing Ticket, Hit Him With Car: Police

A New York City traffic agent was attacked by two men as he issued a ticket in Brooklyn, police said, and then was run over by one of the suspects. The incident occurred just after 11:30 a.m. Friday on Glenwood Road between East 31st Street and Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush, according to police. Investigators said the traffic agent stopped a white 2001 white Ford van to issue a summons, which is when two men got out of the vehicle.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy