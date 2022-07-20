ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Edinburgh Puts Accent On Women As It Unveils Full 75th Edition Line-Up; ‘Nude Tuesday’ Set For Gala Screening

By Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7AVI_0gm2SVuT00
Nude Tuesday Cornerstone

The Edinburgh International Film Festival has unveiled the complete line-up for its 75th Anniversary edition (August 12-17) as it gears up for its first full-scale roll-out since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Palestinian director Maha Haj’s drama Mediterranean Fever, US musician and filmmaker Amanda Kramer’s musical queer thriller Please Please Me, and Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet will be among the 10 feature films competing in the rebooted competition strand for the new Powell and Pressburger Award.

There will be gala screenings for previously announced opening film Aftersun by Edinburgh-born filmmaker Charlotte Wells and closing film After Yang by South Korean-US director Kogonada, as well as New Zealand director Armağan Ballantyne’s comedy Nude Tuesday, which will play mid-way through the festival.

Kogonada, who has been invited to curate a selection of films under the EIFF’s Carte Blanche sidebar, has chosen Kor-eda Hirokazu’s After Life, Oliver Assayas’ Irma Vep and Makoto Shinka’s Your Name.

EIFF’s 75 edition marks the inaugural year of new creative director Kristy Matheson.

Her first year at the helm will see the festival pay special attention to female filmmakers as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Film Festival. This pioneering event focused on female filmmakers first took place within the framework of the EIFF in 1972.

Aside from retrospectives devoted to late pioneering Japanese actress and filmmaker Kinuyo Tanaka and avant-garde women’s filmmaking from 1972 onwards, the festival noted that more than 50% of the filmmakers in the main competition this year were women.

Full Competition Line-Up

99 Moons

Dir. Jan Gassmann

A Cat Called Dom

Dir. Will Anderson, Ainslie Henderson

Flux Gourmet

Dir. Peter Strickland

Fogaréu

Dir. Flávia Neves

Husband

Dir. Josh Appignanesi, Devorah Baum

Leonor Will Never Die

Dir. Martika Ramirez Escobar

Lola

Dir. Andrew Legge

Mediterranean Fever

Dir. Maha Haj

Nothing Compares

Dir. Kathryn Ferguson

Please Baby Please

Dir. Amanda Kramer

