Iowa Mobile Museum Making Its Way Across the State

By agellert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, IA (KICD) — Iowa State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer. Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Communications Manager Michael Morain says the origins of the museum date back to discussions held by the organization in 2014. The...

