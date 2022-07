Happy 10th birthday, Chelsea Update. It’s a happy milestone I hoped I might reach when I launched this daily Chelsea-centric news source on July 23, 2012. Today is proof positive that dreams can come true – if you work super hard, have the community’s support, and do your very best to be accurate, fair and unbiased in your coverage. Readers, advertisers and donors have rallied around my efforts.

