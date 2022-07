DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The loss of bladder control is a problem most people don’t want to talk about. Yet, it affects 1 in 4 people over the age of 40. As a real estate agent in Durham, 66-year-old Lindy Muse is usually out and about getting work done, but that wasn’t always the case.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO