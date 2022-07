The trail from the parking lot at the Mount Saint John’s campus winds through a wooded area, before emerging into an open clearing where a ridge overlooks native grasses dotted by orange butterfly weed. The noise from the adjacent interstate is a constant backdrop to the sounds of birds and the occasional dragonfly. This is the Brother Don Geiger Prairie, which has spurred a home-grown ecological movement that now reaches far beyond this 100 acre nature preserve.

GREENE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO