Congress & Courts

Secret Service Trolls Jan. 6 Panel by Handing Over a Single Text Message: Report

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
The Secret Service on Tuesday gave a single text message to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, according to reports. The Guardian cited...

americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ, FBI deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Report

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
Secret Service Watchdog Knew Jan. 6 Texts Were Deleted in February: Report

A watchdog agency knew in February about the Secret Service’s deletion of text messages sent around the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but chose not to alert Congress, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General also reportedly prepared in October 2021 to make a public alert about the Secret Service blocking requests for text messages and other records about the Jan. 6 insurrection, but ultimately chose not to do so. The inspector general’s failure to raise the alarm about the mass text purge may have hurt the chances of vital evidence relating to the Capitol attack being recovered, anonymous whistleblowers who spoke to the Post fear. It’s thought the lost messages may have provided critical information about former President Donald Trump’s plans and actions around the riot.
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
