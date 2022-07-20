ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Rainfall Deficit Approaching an Inch in Many Parts Of Iowa

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) The latest Iowa crop and weather report from the U-S-D-A suggests drought conditions will expand in northwest Iowa this week. The U-S Drought Monitor’s measurements indicated parts of Plymouth, Cherokee, and Woodbury Counties were in extreme drought, and much of northwest Iowa was classified as in severe or moderate drought. The state climatologist says while there were heavy rains in northeast Iowa last week, the remainder of the state was drier than normal, and the rainfall deficit is approaching an inch in many areas. Weekly rainfall was just a hundredth of an inch at several reporting stations in the northwest and southwest Iowa. The U-S-D-A rates 81 percent of Iowa’s corn crop in good or excellent condition, while just over three-quarters of Iowa soybeans have a condition rating of good or excellent.

siouxlandproud.com

Severe thunderstorm in Siouxland

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a. At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pocahontas,. moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage. to roofs,...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs2iowa.com

Damaging winds, heavy rain with storms in eastern Iowa Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As the heat builds Saturday afternoon so will the instability in the atmosphere. Thunderstorms will be moving into the region as a strong cold front approaches. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Heat Advisory for nearly all of Iowa this afternoon

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The National Weather Service has expanded a HEAT ADVISORY to all but the northern tier counties of Iowa, for this afternoon and evening.The HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING, for Heat Index values of up to 105-to 108-degrees. The Advisory begins for all but the far western counties at Noon, and beginning at 1-p.m. for the remaining area counties in the far western part of the state.
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

RAGBRAI organizers preparing for severe weather and 30k riders

SGT. BLUFF, Iowa — RAGBRAI is one of the biggest events in Iowa each year and taking place in the middle of summer runs the risk of one thing, severe weather. And with severe storms slated to pass through northwest Iowa Saturday, RAGBRAI organizers are making sure riders are prepared.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Drought impacting crops in parts of Iowa

Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says July has been a challenging month for the state’s crops. “We’ve noticed pineapple corn in the morning and flipped over soybean leaves,” he said. “Instead of those emerald, green fields you see that grey color. Moisture stress is popping out, especially given the hotter temperatures that we’ve seen.”
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep On Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Record Number Of New Iowa Businesses Started During Just-Ended Fiscal Year

(Des Moines, IA) — A record number of new Iowa businesses have been started during the just-ended fiscal year. The Secretary of State’s office reports a total of 33-thousand-331 new businesses were registered. KCRG/TV reports that tops the previous record by more than 70 and it comes despite rising inflation and disruptions in the supply chain. Secretary of State Paul Pate thinks his office’s efforts to reduce filing fees and the “Fast Track Filing” system implemented four years ago have had an effect on the numbers.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Long, Hot Days Worse For Iowans With Dementia

(West Des Moines, IA) — While prolonged hot weather can irritate us all, it can be worse for people living with dementia. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re more sensitive to temperature changes and can become more easily agitated and anxious. If they only have fans, you might consider taking them somewhere that’s air conditioned, like a senior center or a shopping mall. Even when the sun goes down, it can still be quite hot and humid, so take precautions at night, too. Make sure they’re sleeping in a cool, comfortable place — and Livingston suggests staying overnight when it’s particularly hot to make sure they’re okay and that they don’t wander off or get confused.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Storm Damage Reports

(Area) High winds uprooted trees in west central Iowa on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, reported large trees down in the Harrison County town of Mondamin destroying two houses. The weather service says 70-miles-per-hour wind gusts two miles northwest of Little Sioux. A 63-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported four miles south of Harlan, a 59-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported two miles west of Woodbind, and a 69-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported one mile west of Denison. Additionally, entire trees are down in Lake View, causing power outages.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Welcomes An Addition To The Famous Butter Statue

Whether you have attended the Iowa State Fair or not, you have probably heard of the infamous butter cow. This buttery tradition started back in 1911 when J.K. Daniels sculpted the first cow. Daniels was succeeded by J.E. Wallace and then Earl Frank Dutt before Norma “Duffy” Lyon of Toledo took the reins in 1960 as the first female butter cow sculptor. Duffy was succeeded by Sarah Pratt in 2006.
TOLEDO, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Three People Murdered at State Park in Iowa

(AP) - Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday,...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
IOWA STATE
