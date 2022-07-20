Rainfall Deficit Approaching an Inch in Many Parts Of Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) The latest Iowa crop and weather report from the U-S-D-A suggests drought conditions will expand in northwest Iowa this week. The U-S Drought Monitor’s measurements indicated parts of Plymouth, Cherokee, and Woodbury Counties were in extreme drought, and much of northwest Iowa was classified as in severe or moderate drought. The state climatologist says while there were heavy rains in northeast Iowa last week, the remainder of the state was drier than normal, and the rainfall deficit is approaching an inch in many areas. Weekly rainfall was just a hundredth of an inch at several reporting stations in the northwest and southwest Iowa. The U-S-D-A rates 81 percent of Iowa’s corn crop in good or excellent condition, while just over three-quarters of Iowa soybeans have a condition rating of good or excellent.
