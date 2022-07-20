ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence police look for 3 connected to On the Go gas-station robbery

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGgQ8_0gm2QrCl00
Photos courtesy of Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have released surveillance photos of three people wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery at a gas station.

A store clerk was shot during the July 10 robbery at the On the Go station at 305 Pamplico Highway, according to police, who said two men with handguns entered the store and demanded money while a third person waited outside. It happened about 5:20 a.m.

The owner of the gas station, Johnny Rishmawi, has offered a $5,000 reward for information that helps bring those involved in the robbery to justice. Since the shooting, he said he has been reminding his employees of security protocols.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROAuP_0gm2QrCl00
Photo: Florence Police Department

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

1 killed, 3 hospitalized in shooting at Marlboro County nightclub

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and three other people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting at a nightclub in Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Interim Sheriff Larry McNeil. Deputies were called at about 2:30 a.m. to The Spot Bar & Lounge nightclub on Highway 15-401 East near Bennettsville, according […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton police investigate after woman shot while driving

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a woman was shot Friday while driving in what police believe is an “ongoing dispute,” according to a news release. Police were called at 4:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Caton Road and found a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, according to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Police looking for missing Conway woman with dementia

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a missing Horry County woman considered to be at risk. The Conway Police Department said 85-year-old Minnie Burton was last seen Saturday morning at the Cypress Inn on Elm Street. She’s described as being around 5 feet tall and 115 pounds wearing...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Violent Crime Task Force Operation Yields Arrests

Law Enforcement with the Dillon County/Dillon City Violent Crime Task Force conducted operations on July 8, 2022 to combat crime throughout the Dillon County/City of Dillon. Law Enforcement officers did go out into the communities to locate suspects who did already have active arrest warrants, as well as to try to prevent any further crimes from taking place. This operation led to the seizure of illegal narcotics, as well as unlawful firearms, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency due to its relevance with the sale of illegal narcotics. These operations will continue and there will be more arrest to come in the very near future. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
DILLON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Shooting#Third Person#Cpl
wfxb.com

One Injured During Shooting in Florence

One person was injured during a shooting yesterday evening in Florence. According to Captain Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department, the shooting happened on Brunson Street and one person was injured but is expected to survive. No other information is currently available surrounding the incident. This marks the second shooting on Brunson Street in a week.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

HCPD: Missing Myrtle Beach woman found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Myrtle Beach woman has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Morgan Lee Martin, 28, had been missing since July 10 when she was last seen camping near Pitts Landing in the Conway area, according to police.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old charged after person shot at Dillon tobacco store

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder after one person was shot multiple times at a tobacco store on Old Latta Highway, according to police. The 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder and is in custody at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. The shooting happened at Sarah’s Tobacco, according […]
DILLON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
columbuscountynews.com

Two Snagged in Alleged Crack Deal

After complaints about open air drug sales at Lake Waccamaw, Columbus County Vice-Narcotics agents arrested an alleged customer and dealer July 14. Conrad Demetrius Powell, 51, and Ernest Jerome Bland, 46, were spotted completing an alleged drug deal in the Hills Shopping Center parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Vice-Narcotics agents were investigating complaints about drug deals in the Lake Waccamaw area when they observed what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 person hurt in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Florence, according to an official. Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened on Brunson Street. He added that the person hurt had non-life threatening injuries. No other details...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Juvenile arrested after being found with firearm at Grand Strand campground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile was taken into custody after recently leading police on a foot chase at a Grand Strand campground. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, an officer with the Horry County Police Department received a report that an armed suspect at Ocean Lakes Campground had assaulted a security guard Tuesday night.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Missing man found by MCSO

The search for a missing man with dementia who was last seen Tuesday came to a successful end Wednesday afternoon. Travis Moses was found in the woods by law enforcement. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clay Anderson confirmed that Moses was found, walked out of the woods, and was transported to an area hospital.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Mobile home burns in Longs fire

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A morning fire damaged a mobile home in Longs, according to authorities. Authorities were sent at about 10:20 a.m. to OJ Road, according to a post from Horry County Fire Rescue. No one was injured. The Red Cross is helping the occupants who were displaced.
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

61K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy