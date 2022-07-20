7 injured in collision with semi; Careflight called

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Seven people were injured, one critically after a van collided with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a semi-truck, driven by 36-year-old Jessee Wooten, was driving in the right lane on I-75 north when a blue Chrysler van, driven by 28-year-old Ryan Cameron struck the back of the trailer, causing the van to veer off the lane. The van came to rest along the concrete median wall.

Wooten was brought to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

There were 6 people inside the van: Cameron, a 55-year-old woman, three children ages five months to 12 years old, and another adult female. Five of the occupants were brought to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 55-year-old woman was critically injured in the collision and was brought via Careflight to Miami Valley Medical Center.

According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at State Route 41. Lanes re-opened before 8 a.m.

Deputies from Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with first responders from Troy Fire Department were on scene assisting troopers.

