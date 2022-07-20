ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

7 injured in collision with semi; Careflight called

By Katie Shatsby, Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exy5D_0gm2QSKi00

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Seven people were injured, one critically after a van collided with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a semi-truck, driven by 36-year-old Jessee Wooten, was driving in the right lane on I-75 north when a blue Chrysler van, driven by 28-year-old Ryan Cameron struck the back of the trailer, causing the van to veer off the lane. The van came to rest along the concrete median wall.

FBI finds missing Ohio teen with kidnapper in Texas

Wooten was brought to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

There were 6 people inside the van: Cameron, a 55-year-old woman, three children ages five months to 12 years old, and another adult female. Five of the occupants were brought to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 55-year-old woman was critically injured in the collision and was brought via Careflight to Miami Valley Medical Center.

According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at State Route 41. Lanes re-opened before 8 a.m.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news

Deputies from Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with first responders from Troy Fire Department were on scene assisting troopers.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

Names released in Sunday morning crash

GREENVILLE-On July 24, 12:38 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, New Madison Fire Department, and the Darke County Coroner were dispatched to the 3400 block of US 127 in reference to a two vehicle head on crash. A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

An overnight accident leaves 1 dead in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released details of an overnight fatal traffic accident along IR 70 in Clay Township. Around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, a male ran out of gas and exited their vehicle along IR 70. While walking along the right shoulder, a...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
miamivalleytoday.com

Troopers investigate commercial rollover crash in Piqua

PIQUA — Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle commercial crash on County Road 25A at I-75 in Piqua, which occurred Friday, July 22 at approximately 3:40 a.m. The crash occurred off the southbound exit ramp to County Road 25A...
PIQUA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
State
Ohio State
Miami County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
Troy, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Troy, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Careflight#Miami Valley#Fbi#Accident#Chrysler#Odot#Troy Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

7 people hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after crash on NB I-75 in Miami County

TROY — UPDATE @ 1:21 p.m.:. Seven people were transported to area hospitals after a crash on I-75 in Troy Wednesday morning. The accident was initially reported around 6 a.m. when a Chrysler Pacifica van failed to maintain enough distance and hit the back of a semi on Northbound 75 near State Route 41, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The van then went off the road and hit the concrete median wall.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police find suspects of Oakwood robbery in Franklin

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and continued on at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled into Middletown and attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard when the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment.
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy