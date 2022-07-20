ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Embattled Penn Law Professor Amy Wax Deserves Our Support | Opinion

By Paul du Quenoy
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Academia's assault on free speech continues this week, with the revelation that University of Pennsylvania Law dean Theodore W. Ruger has asked Penn's faculty senate to impose "major sanctions" on his colleague Amy Wax, the Robert Mundheim professor of Law. At Penn, "major sanctions" can include termination, suspension, and other severe measures with irreparable consequences for the recipient's reputation and career.

What has Wax done to deserve such treatment? In August 2017, she courted controversy by stating in The Philadelphia Inquirer that traditional values produce happier and more successful societies, and that their absence is a root cause of many of America's ills. This alone was enough to generate a petition signed by over 4,000 people demanding that she be fired from her job, as well as an open letter in which 33 of her Penn Law colleagues condemned her.

Wax doubled down, observing the following month that, in her teaching experience, black students rarely finish in the top half of graduating law school classes. However unfortunate, her observation is nonetheless supported by substantial empirical evidence that no one has refuted. In a swirl of outrage, she was again condemned by campus groups and by Ruger, who removed her from teaching mandatory first-year courses. At the time, Penn was widely condemned for these punitive actions. Paul Levy, a trustee of the university and overseer of its law school, resigned and upbraided the administration, accusing it of "suppressing what is crucial to the liberal educational project: open, robust, and critical debate over differing views of important social issues."

Since then, critics have derided further statements of opinion by Wax, including statements made entirely outside the university context, as "racist." Yet up to and including Ruger's recent letter requesting "major sanctions," Wax has never even been accused—still less, found culpable—of any discriminatory action taken against a student or colleague. To the contrary, according to an anonymous source with personal knowledge of the internal university process, an independent investigator "found no evidence of bias in Wax's dealings with students," and instead suggested that "there is reason to believe that students have mischaracterized or reported faulty recollections of statements Wax allegedly made."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7iyu_0gm2QIkg00
University of Pennsylvania, United States. Getty Images

This objective assessment appears to have left no impression on Ruger. For him, it is enough that Wax has allegedly violated the spirit of Penn's "mission," which includes a commitment to "a diverse and inclusive community"—apparently except for views dissenting from woke orthodoxy. In the twisted logic of Ruger's ridiculous letter to the Penn faculty senate, merely questioning diversity-related shibboleths is sufficient for severe sanction if it upsets people on campus. Wax, Ruger maintains, deserves punishment for having created suspicion of what he calls a "discriminatory animus," for allegedly causing other faculty members to view her mere "presence" as "demoralizing and disruptive," and for making statements on public policy issues that he equates with "harassing" behavior.

There is little doubt about what Ruger would like to have happen next. Over the course of the controversy, he has personally denounced Wax's views as "racist," "white supremacist," and "repugnant." At a 2019 student "town hall" meeting to which Wax was pointedly not invited, he reportedly said, "her presence here...makes me angry, it makes me pissed off." He added, the fact "she still works [at Penn]...sucks." Finally, Ruger admitted that "the only way to get rid of a tenured professor is this process...that's gonna take months."

Ruger's biased statements should already have called into serious question both his objectivity and his professional ethics. He has diligently helped along the process of Wax's defenestration as best he could under what are undoubtedly byzantine university procedures.

Perhaps most chilling is the final paragraph of Ruger's letter. Noting that sanctioning a faculty member is a "rare event," he concludes that "the increasingly negative impact that her conduct has had...constitutes a major infraction of University standards." Requesting a further hearing, he implores Penn's faculty senate to "review" her "conduct" and what he calls "the severe harms she has caused to our community." Presuming a negative finding from that hearing, he calls for the faculty senate "to ultimately impose a major sanction on her."

After the pro forma "fair trial," in other words, Ruger expects that Wax will be led to the proverbial firing squad.

Wax is not taking her treatment lying down, as many academics in her position would. Seeing the writing on the wall, she rightly anticipates an outcome as unjust as it will be absurd. A fundraising campaign she launched earlier this week on GoFundMe.com has, as of this writing, raised over $30,000 for her legal fees, which could easily run into six figures to contest a wrongful termination or other unlawful sanction. Anyone concerned with basic American freedoms should contribute. If the totalitarian forces at work in our society can do this to a tenured professor of law holding an endowed chair at an Ivy League university, they can do it to anyone.

The link to the GoFundMe campaign can be found by clicking this link.

Paul du Quenoy is president of the Palm Beach Freedom Institute.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philadelphia's $500K Harriet Tubman statue controversy gets national attention

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s controversy over awarding a direct commission for a permanent Harriet Tubman monument has aroused widespread national interest and a split among the city’s own statue advisory committee. During a June 15 public input meeting, critics denounced city arts officials for giving the $500,000 commission...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Nationalist front group found pushing book bans in Southeast Pennsylvania

Woke PA, an organization responsible for pushing book bans across Bucks and Montgomery counties, appears to be connected to a local militia group associated with the Three Percenters. Those behind the group have remained anonymous since launching last November, but website profiler BuiltWith confirms that the Woke PA shares multiple inbound redirect links with the Proud American Patriot Network.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

30 mothers, 30 photos: Gun violence photography project opens at Saunders Park

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Michele Parker will only walk on one side of the street. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center is on the other side. She said it’s painful to be this close to it. In Saunders Park just outside, her photo is one of the 51 in a collage of the images in Kathy Shorr’s newest work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

School district cites increases in bullying cases

The Haddonfield district’s anti-bullying coordinator and school safety specialist opened the July 21 board of education meeting with an update on the Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying (HIB) semi-annual report. Since Sandra Horwitz last gave an update in December – on the first period, from September 1 to Dec. 9...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

John Fetterman inches back onto campaign trail in Philly with 1st fund-raiser appearances since stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, largely absent from the campaign trail for two months, is slowly resuming his campaign following a stroke that nearly killed him. Fetterman, who suffered the stroke four days before the primary election, has mostly remained out of public view but traveled to the Philadelphia area this week for a series of private fund-raisers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
gridphilly.com

Op-ed: The SCEE Attempt to Sell Boy Scout Tract a Violation of Trust

Fourteen years ago, I began stewarding portions of land in the Upper Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. At the outset, it was a mere 2,400 square feet in the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education (SCEE) organic community garden plots. I worked shoulder to shoulder with SCEE staff and fellow gardeners to clear invaders from fence lines and to run vital waterlines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Wax
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: Family Attorney Says New Video Confirms 2 Young Black Girls Were Snubbed By Character At Theme Park

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — A new video and additional details were released Friday showing another angle after a video went viral claiming a character at Bucks County’s Sesame Place refused to high-five two young Black girls. Earlier this week, Jodi Brown, the mother who took the original video, said the character Rosita was walking a parade route, high-fiving and hugging other children, but intentionally ignored her daughter and niece. Brown believes it was because of the color of their skin, but Sesame Place officials though are claiming it was a misunderstanding. Civil rights activists plan to “shut down” Sesame Place in Langhorne...
LANGHORNE, PA
MyChesCo

Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chester County: A Nostalgic Night Out

Drive-in movies are back in fashion and may be the perfect movie night for friends and families. Just like in the good old days, you can park your car and watch a film on the big screen. And with so many classic films being screened, there’s something for everyone. So grab the kids, round up your friends, load up the car, and head to the drive-in for a fun night out at the movies.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
thedp.com

Former Philadelphia congressman pleads guilty to election fraud

Former United States Congressman and Philadelphia native Michael “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty in June to multiple instances of election fraud taking place over the span of several years. Myers admitted to conspiring with election officials, particularly Philadelphia election ward leaders Domenick Demuro and Marie Beren, to add votes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
passyunkpost.com

Sofia Carlo makes Neumann-Goretti history

July 22, 2022 Joseph Myers Johns Hopkins University, Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School. The recent graduate became the first Saint to gain admittance into Johns Hopkins University. Sofia Carlo considers herself “very lucky” to have amassed the impressive list of accomplishments that her 18 years have yielded. Far more than luck,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law School#College#Academia#The Philadelphia Inquirer
Mercury

Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop in Berks

The race for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania has a lot riding on it. The contest is a critical one when it comes to whether Democrats or Republicans will have control over the upper chamber of Congress after the November general election. The body is split 50-50 between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

On the Waterfront: Chronicling the Lives of Philly’s Black Seamen

Reconnecting Philadelphians to the waterfront is in full swing. Throughout the warmer months you can see children roller skating at Penn’s Landing, couples walking along Race Street Pier, crowds of folks enjoying meals at Keating’s Rope + Anchor Bar and La Peg brasserie, and runners and cyclists cruising along the newest segment of the Delaware River Trail. These scenes of 21st century leisure provide a dramatically different perspective of the city’s historical relationship with the Delaware River, once home to one of the biggest port in North America.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
clsphila.org

Workers Sue Walmart for Violating Philadelphia’s Fair Workweek Law

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Two Philadelphia workers have filed a class action against Walmart, alleging that the company regularly failed to follow Philadelphia’s Fair Workweek Law. The workers are represented by Community Legal Services of Philadelphia and co-counsel from Lichten & Liss-Riordan P.C., Werman Salas, and Willig, Williams & Davidson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Senate
delawarevalleynews.com

Dawn Bancroft, Doylestown MAGA Rioter Gets Light Prison Sentence

Dawn Bancroft begged US District Judge Emmet Sullivan for a light sentence. She was happy about being in the US Capitol when she should not have been in there. She posted that she “did her part” . Then she got arrested. She learned her fate late yesterday, 60 days in prison with three years probation.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

This is the oldest home in New Jersey built around 1640

The oldest log cabin in the Western hemisphere still stands in its original location in Gibbstown, NJ and has received visitors from all over who came simply to marvel at it. Sitting on 1.3 acres with 100-foot redwood trees, the Nothnagle Log Home is an amazing piece of history. The log home was built circa 1638 and is on the National Register of Historic Sites through the U.S. Department of Interior.
REAL ESTATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
917M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy